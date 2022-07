Click here to read the full article. A retail trade group remains upbeat on its outlook for the outcome on West Coast labor contract talks, even with negotiations now past the July 1 contract expiration. The Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA) in Washington D.C. applauded what it described as progress on negotiations. “The industry is grateful that the ports have remained up and running throughout the negotiation process and we’re optimistic that all parties can reach an agreement soon to prevent any slowdowns or disruptions in the long term,” RILA vice president of supply chain Jess Dankert said Tuesday. Dankert’s statement follows a...

ECONOMY ・ 28 MINUTES AGO