Seasonable temps and afternoon storms remain as we stay in this stagnant pattern

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Not a lot of shower and thunderstorm activity on the radar this afternoon as we see a tad bit more dry air in place, but we remain in a very lackadaisical weather pattern with a weak boundary to our north and sea breeze moisture from the gulf.

Strong ridge of high pressure out west causing heat watches and warnings across Texas and Oklahoma while we remain on the eastern fringe. Still under northwest flow influence, we will need to watch for increasing rainfall chances a few days this upcoming week as some energy escapes and moves through.

During the short-term, Tuesday appears to be the greatest day to see scattered showers and storms from model guidance with another surge of energy late in the week.

Temperatures remaining close to climatological averages for this time of year while we are in the dog days of summer. Temperatures appear to increase heading into the weekend as that strong ridge out west builds more into the southeast. We could possibly see a return of mid to upper 90s along with heat indices in the triple digits.

