Boone County, WV

Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, Lincoln, Logan by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-17 09:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-17 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Vinton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-20 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Gallia; Jackson; Lawrence; Meigs; Vinton High temperatures are expected to rise into the upper 80s to low 90s this afternoon. Hot temperatures combined with dewpoints in the low 70s will result in heat index values in the upper 90s from this afternoon into the evening. Use caution if working or spending time outside today. Remember to take breaks indoors or in the shade, and stay hydrated. Check up on relatives and neighbors. Never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles, as temperatures inside the vehicle can rapidly become extreme.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Boyd, Carter, Greenup, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-20 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boyd; Carter; Greenup; Lawrence High temperatures are expected to rise into the upper 80s to low 90s this afternoon. Hot temperatures combined with dewpoints in the low 70s will result in heat index values in the upper 90s from this afternoon into the evening. Use caution if working or spending time outside today. Remember to take breaks indoors or in the shade, and stay hydrated. Check up on relatives and neighbors. Never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles, as temperatures inside the vehicle can rapidly become extreme.
BOYD COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for City of Bristol, Russell, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 17:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: City of Bristol; Russell; Washington The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Sullivan County in east Tennessee Central Russell County in southwestern Virginia The City of Bristol in southwestern Virginia Washington County in southwestern Virginia * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 530 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bristol Va, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Bristol Tn, Bristol Va, Abingdon, Lebanon, Walnut Hill, Glade Spring, Damascus, Emory-Meadow View, Rosedale and Lindell. This includes the following highways Interstate 81 in Tennessee between mile markers 73 and 75. Interstate 81 in Virginia between mile markers 1 and 34. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
RUSSELL COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 21:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-17 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Pike FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN PIKE COUNTY At 951 PM EDT, The heaviest rain has ended across the warned area; however, excessive runoff will continue to cause high water concerns in low lying areas through 10:30 pm. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Elkhorn City, Mouthcard, Toonerville, Fedscreek and Cedarville. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
PIKE COUNTY, KY

