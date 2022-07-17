ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: The Golden State Warriors Should Sign This Player

By Ben Stinar
 2 days ago

Carmelo Anthony spent last season on the Los Angeles Lakers, and I believe that the Golden State Warriors should sign the ten-time NBA All-Star. Anthony's best years of his career came on the Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks.

NBA free agency began on June 30, and it is now on its 18th day on July 17.

There are still plenty of notable free agents available , and one of them is ten-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony.

The future Basketball Hall of Famer averaged 13.3 points per game on 37.5% shooting from the three-point range on the Los Angeles Lakers this past season.

I believe that the Golden State Warriors should sign him for this upcoming season.

Why the Warriors?

Anthony is 38-years-old, so his legendary prime is far behind him, and he is now just a role player.

The Warriors are coming off winning the NBA Championship, so they do not need to add much to their roster.

He can bring the kind of shooting that they need off the bench, and they can likely bring the best out of him at this point in his career.

In addition, Anthony has not had the kind of playoff success that many other NBA superstars have had over their careers.

Everyone loves to count players championships, and Anthony has yet to even make a trip to the NBA Finals.

If he were to end his career without a title (or making the Finals), it would be a major disappointment for NBA fans.

While he likely would not be a big reason why they make the Finals or win a title, just the fact that he was on the roster would help cement his legendary resume.

There is no question that the Warriors would be the perfect place for Anthony to land this summer.

Comments / 17

Natchez Miss
1d ago

Said it once, will say it again. Whoever is responsible for these articles, please STOP!!!!! We, the GSW are just fine. No, we’re fantastic. We don’t need, nor do we want anyone else on our team. ESPECIALLY that guy in Brooklyn.

Reply
2
