ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Silver Alert Issued for Missing Louisiana Man with Medical Condition that May Impair His Judgment

Calcasieu Parish News
Calcasieu Parish News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Silver Alert Issued for Missing Louisiana Man with Medical Condition that May Impair His Judgment. Louisiana – On July 17, 2022, Louisiana State Police issued a Silver Alert on behalf of...

calcasieu.info

Comments / 2

Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested for 4th Offense DWI After Failing a Field Sobriety Test During a Traffic Stop

Louisiana Man Arrested for 4th Offense DWI After Failing a Field Sobriety Test During a Traffic Stop. Sulphur, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on July 18, 2022, that on July 15, 2022, at approximately 10:30 p.m., CPSO deputies stopped a truck near the intersection of Maplewood Drive and Post Oak Road in Sulphur, Louisiana, for a traffic violation.
SULPHUR, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Natchitoches Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Natchitoches, LA
City
Provencal, LA
State
Louisiana State
County
Natchitoches Parish, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Dies After Being Ejected From Vehicle in Rollover Crash on US 84

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Dies After Being Ejected in Rollover Crash on US 84. Louisiana – According to the Louisiana State Police, at around 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, Troopers from LSP Troop G started looking into a fatal one-vehicle collision that happened on US Highway 84 near Buffalo Road in Mansfield, Louisiana. Jason Viola, 39, of Mooringsport, Louisiana, was not wearing a seat belt and lost his life in this crash.
MANSFIELD, LA
KOCO

Authorities identify two Texas men killed in southern Oklahoma plane crash

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. — An investigation is underway after two Texas men died when their plane crashed in southern Oklahoma. Television station KXII reports that the Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a call at 3 a.m. Monday about a plane crash in Bryan County. Authorities said the plane crashed in a remote area along the Red River that was only accessible by boat.
BRYAN COUNTY, OK
KTBS

Update: Standoff ends in Keithville

KEITHVILLE, La. - A standoff in southwest Caddo Parish came to an end early Tuesday and the area has been reopened to traffic. Authorities had been negotiating with a woman Monday evening who they believed may have been in danger. The Caddo Sheriff's Office first got the call around 5:45...
KEITHVILLE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisiana State Police#Silver Alert#Medical Condition
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana State Police Investigating Trooper Involved Shooting After Suspect Reportedly Accelerated Toward Troopers

Louisiana State Police Investigating Trooper Involved Shooting After Suspect Reportedly Accelerated Toward Troopers. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on July 17, 2022, that on July 16, 2022, just before 10:00 p.m., Detectives assigned to the LSP Force Investigation Unit were called to investigate a shooting incident involving a Trooper in New Orleans East.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Lake Charles American Press

UPDATE: Daigle was on way to shoot son when he crossed paths with trooper

Kevin Daigle can be heard rifling through Louisiana State Police Trooper Steven Vincent’s pockets while yelling obscenities at him in video footage shown to jurors Sunday during the second day of testimony in the penalty phase of Daigle’s first-degree murder conviction. Daigle was convicted in 2019 of fatally shooting Vincent in the face when the officer tried to help him on the side of the road on Aug. 23, 2015.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NOLA.com

Popular I-10 detour that connects Louisiana and Mississippi is closed indefinitely. Here’s why.

A popular detour some drivers use when there’s traffic congestion on Interstate 10 near the Mississippi-Louisiana state line is closed indefinitely. The West Pearl River Bridge on Highway 90 has been closed since May 24 when workers with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development discovered “significant deterioration” of the deck supports, according to Chris Welty, the public information officer for DOTD.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed After Colliding with 18-Wheeler on LA 437

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed After Colliding with 18-Wheeler on LA 437. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on July 15, 2022, shortly after 1:35 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 437 near LA Hwy 40 in St. Tammany Parish. Shane Young, 48, of Franklinton, Louisiana, died in the crash. The crash happened while Young was driving northbound on LA Hwy 437 in a 2019 Nissan Sentra, according to the preliminary investigation. At the same time, a 2014 Peterbilt commercial vehicle was traveling south on LA Hwy 437. For unknown reasons, the Nissan crossed the centerline and collided with the front of the Peterbilt.
FRANKLINTON, LA
NOLA.com

Pedestrian killed in hit and run near Covington, State Police say

A woman was killed in a hit and run in St. Tammany Parish early Sunday morning, according to Louisiana State Police. Police were called to U.S. 190 near Judge Tanner Boulevard at 2:40 a.m. A woman, who police said had been on foot, was found on the roadway with severe injuries. She was transported to a hospital, where police said she later died.
COVINGTON, LA
Lake Charles American Press

UPDATE: Heroic efforts of passing motorists described at trial

Opening statements began over the weekend in the penalty phase of Kevin Daigle’s first-degree murder conviction. Daigle was convicted in 2019 of fatally shooting Louisiana State Trooper Steven Vincent in the face when the officer tried to help him on the side of the road on Aug. 23, 2015.
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish News

Lake Charles, LA
9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.

 https://calcasieu.info/

Comments / 0

Community Policy