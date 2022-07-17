Silver Alert Issued for Missing Louisiana Man with Medical Condition that May Impair His Judgment

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed After Colliding with 18-Wheeler on LA 437. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on July 15, 2022, shortly after 1:35 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 437 near LA Hwy 40 in St. Tammany Parish. Shane Young, 48, of Franklinton, Louisiana, died in the crash. The crash happened while Young was driving northbound on LA Hwy 437 in a 2019 Nissan Sentra, according to the preliminary investigation. At the same time, a 2014 Peterbilt commercial vehicle was traveling south on LA Hwy 437. For unknown reasons, the Nissan crossed the centerline and collided with the front of the Peterbilt.

FRANKLINTON, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO