ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain View, CA

Police make arrest in shooting of Mountain View officer

By Tori Gaines
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vpS9U_0gj0HQJi00

This story has been updated to reflect information about the pursuit and arrest of this suspect.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — Police have made an arrest in connection with the shooting of a Mountain View police officer early Saturday morning, according to a tweet from the Mountain View Police Department (MVPD) on Sunday. KRON4 reported the shooting that injured an officer on Saturday.

‘Large fight’ in San Jose ends in homicide

A second tweet from MVPD announced the arrest of Jeffrey Choy, 33 in connection with the shooting. Choy is reportedly from Stockton. In a press release, MVPD stated that Choy is suspected of firing a gun at a police officer in “close range” on Saturday.

Choy was apprehended by US Marshals who worked with MVPD detectives. Police followed Choy in a “short foot pursuit” in Fremont on Sunday just before noon, according to the release.

KRON On is streaming now

MVPD states that a Choy shot a MVPD officer within seconds of being pulled over. Choy then fled the scene in his vehicle before crashing his car and running away. He was not found after extensive searches of the area. Detectives and staff worked over the next 24 hours to find Choy after identifying him a suspect in the case. Investigators found that Choy fled Mountain View before locating him in Union City.

MVPD and the US Marshals Service traveled to Union City to detain Choy. He fled on foot before being detained in Fremont. Choy was transported to Santa Clara County to be booked on charges of attempted murder of a peace officer.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Video of Kon Fung killing released by OPD

WARNING: Some may find the video shown in this story to be disturbing. OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is searching for two suspects in the shooting death of Kon Fung on Sunday. OPD released surveillance video of Fung’s death, which you can watch using the video player above. The video shows two […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

SFO stabbing suspect identified, booked for attempted homicide

SAN MATEO COUNTY (KRON) — There was a stabbing at the baggage claim of San Francisco International Airport’s international terminal, the airport confirmed early Tuesday. The suspect in the incident has been identified as Samuel Douglas Day, a 48-year-old male. KRON4’s Sara Stinson was on the scene reporting about flight delays and cancelations when she […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Contra Costa County Sheriff calls inquest into fatal Danville police shooting

(BCN) — Contra Costa County Sheriff-Coroner David Livingston will hold an inquest Friday into the death of 33-year-old Tyrell Richard Wilson, who was shot and killed by former Danville Police Officer Andrew Hall in 2021. Hall is in prison after being convicted of assault with a firearm and sentenced on March 4 to six years for the 2018 killing of motorist Laudemer Arboleda.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
City
Mountain View, CA
Mountain View, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Fremont, CA
City
Stockton, CA
City
Union City, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Rideshare carjacking suspect arrested in San Mateo

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — Police have arrested a man they believe kidnapped a rideshare driver at knifepoint before carjacking her vehicle, according to a press release from the San Mateo Police Department. On Sunday just after 10 p.m., SMPD offiers were called to the area of Cypress Avenue...
SAN MATEO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man stabbed in SFO Terminal 3 baggage claim area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - Police are investigating a stabbing incident at the San Francisco International Airport Tuesday morning. Officers received a report of a stabbing in the baggage claim area of Terminal 3 around 4:55 a.m. in the morning, police said. Police found a male victim with non-life threatening stab...
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

Walnut Creek man robbed, assaulted in residential area

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) – Just days after the Walnut Creek Police Department announced it was increasing patrols downtown to thwart a recent rash of robberies, a homeowner who was possibly followed to his house was robbed of his Rolex watch. “You don’t ever think that it could happen to you, right? Because I thought […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Us Marshals#The Us Marshals Service
KRON4 News

Woman suspected of killing possible lover

STOCKTON, Calif. (BCN) — Police arrested a homeless woman Sunday in Stockton who is suspected of setting fire to a tent with two people inside, leaving a man dead, police said. Erica Mora, 40, was detained and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail and is set to appear...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS News

Man shot dead near in San Jose near fairgrounds; suspect arrested

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose arrested a suspect in a fatal shooting Friday morning near the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds, the department announced Monday. The shooting was reported at around 6 a.m. Friday on the 2100 block of Monterey Road just north of the fairgrounds. San Jose police said officers arrived to find a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound; he was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Stockton man arrested for Saturday shooting of Mountain View police officer

MOUNTAIN VIEW -- U.S. Marshals and Mountain View police Sunday afternoon arrested the man they believe shot their fellow officer at close range early Saturday morning.Jeffrey Choy, 33, of Stockton, was arrested after a short foot pursuit in Fremont shortly before noon Sunday. Choy was allegedly pulled over at Villa Street and Wild Cherry Lane in Mountain View by an officer whom the department hasn't named but has five years of experience as a police officer and was pulling an overtime shift focusing on DUI enforcement.A person inside the vehicle shot the officer in his upper body. He didn't return...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

Walnut Creek Police respond to concerns of violent crime

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — In the East Bay, police in Walnut Creek are warning residents that multiple people in the downtown area have been robbed in recent weeks. The Walnut Creek Police Department is asking people to use caution and watch their surroundings. The police department said in a Facebook post over the weekend […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KRON4 News

53-year-old man shot in leg Monday morning in Stockton

(BCN) — A man was shot and injured in his leg following an early Monday morning shooting in Stockton, police said. Police said the 53-year-old man was in the 200 block of East Church Street when he was struck by gunfire. Officers responded to the scene at 3:28 a.m. on reports of a person shot and located the victim with a gunshot wound to his leg.
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

Livermore bowling alley to reopen following deadly shooting

(KRON) — The Livermore bowling alley that was the site of a deadly shooting Saturday night will reopen today, according to a post on its social media page. One person died and two were injured at the shooting that took place after a fight broke out at Granada Bowl on Saturday. One of the individuals […]
LIVERMORE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Another Rolex robbery in Walnut Creek

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - It's happened again, another "follow-home" Rolex-watch robbery in Walnut Creek, the latest incident in the Tri-Valley in recent months. "They pretty much attacked my fiance. They beat him up pretty badly," said Elvira Zhumasheva. Zhumasheva said she was inside her home on Grover Lane near Rudgear...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KRON4 News

Brentwood human trafficker sentenced to 12 years in prison

(KRON) — A human trafficker who was arrested in November 2019 has been sentenced to 12 years in state prison, according to a post on the City of Brentwood Police Department’s Facebook page. William Ross, who was 38 at the time of his arrest, has been convicted of pimping, assault with a deadly weapon, and […]
BRENTWOOD, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose hit and run leaves one dead

(KRON) — Officers from the San Jose Police Department responded to a hit and run incident that left a pedestrian dead on Sunday night, according to a tweet from the department. The incident involved a vehicle and a pedestrian in the area of Story Road and Kollmar Drive. The vehicle struck a pedestrian that was […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy