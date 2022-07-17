Police make arrest in shooting of Mountain View officer

This story has been updated to reflect information about the pursuit and arrest of this suspect.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — Police have made an arrest in connection with the shooting of a Mountain View police officer early Saturday morning, according to a tweet from the Mountain View Police Department (MVPD) on Sunday. KRON4 reported the shooting that injured an officer on Saturday.

A second tweet from MVPD announced the arrest of Jeffrey Choy, 33 in connection with the shooting. Choy is reportedly from Stockton. In a press release, MVPD stated that Choy is suspected of firing a gun at a police officer in “close range” on Saturday.

Choy was apprehended by US Marshals who worked with MVPD detectives. Police followed Choy in a “short foot pursuit” in Fremont on Sunday just before noon, according to the release.

MVPD states that a Choy shot a MVPD officer within seconds of being pulled over. Choy then fled the scene in his vehicle before crashing his car and running away. He was not found after extensive searches of the area. Detectives and staff worked over the next 24 hours to find Choy after identifying him a suspect in the case. Investigators found that Choy fled Mountain View before locating him in Union City.

MVPD and the US Marshals Service traveled to Union City to detain Choy. He fled on foot before being detained in Fremont. Choy was transported to Santa Clara County to be booked on charges of attempted murder of a peace officer.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

