Ocoee, FL

Woman shot while riding in pickup truck in Ocoee, police say

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman riding in a pickup truck was shot and wounded Sunday in Ocoee, and police continue to search for the suspected shooter. The shooting happened on Ocoee Apopka Road between West Road and Fullers Cross Road, according to the Ocoee Police Department. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]....

