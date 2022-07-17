MLB Draft 2022: Tracking the players with U of L, UK baseball ties who have been picked

The 2022 Major League Baseball Draft began at 7 p.m. Sunday, and more than a handful of players with ties to the Louisville Cardinals and Kentucky Wildcats were hoping to hear their names called during the 20-round event.

That's been the case so far. Leading the way are two U of L commits, third baseman Cam Collier, who became the first Cardinals player or prospect picked Sunday night, and right-handed pitcher Jacob Miller , as well as rising senior catcher Dalton Rushing , who nearly broke the Cardinals' single-season home run record in 2022. All three players were taken within the draft's first 50 picks.

On the UK side of things, Gold Glove-winning shortstop Ryan Ritter is ranked 169th on MLB.com's top 250 draft prospects , meaning he likely will have to wait until the fourth round or later to find a home in the big leagues.

ESPN and the MLB Network will continue its broadcasts at 2 p.m. Monday (Rounds 3-10) and Tuesday (Rounds 11-20) on MLB.com.

Follow along below as the Courier Journal tracks each pick involving prospects with ties to the commonwealth:

Louisville signee Cam Collier (3B), Cincinnati Reds

Round/overall pick: First, 18th overall

Having originally committed to the Cardinals as a freshman in high school, Cam Collier’s stock increased during his prep days, which led to him reclassify and graduate early. The son of former eight-year major league veteran Lou Collier, he hit .333 with eight homers in his only season with Florida junior college program Chipola College.

Louisville’s Dalton Rushing (C), LA Dodgers

Round/overall pick: Second round, 40th overall

Dalton Rushing is the 95th player to be drafted under Cardinals head coach Dan McDonnell with his selection marking the 16th straight year at least one Cardinals has gone on to the pros. He earned the opportunity after batting .310 with 62 RBIs, 23 home runs, 68 runs scored and four stolen bases to close out his junior season and career at Louisville.

Louisville signee Jacob Miller (RHP), Miami Marlins

Round/overall pick: Second round, 46th overall

The Gatorade Ohio Baseball Player of the Year and Ohio’s top recruit in the Class of 2022 posted a 9-1 record with 133 strikeouts in 57 innings pitched to end his high school career at Liberty Union High School. He said his decision on whether he’ll go pro or to Louisville will depend on the team that drafts him and “the dollar amount.” The Marlins have $10,486,000 in pool money, and the 46th pick comes with a slot value of $1,699,500.

Kentucky’s Ryan Ritter (SS), Colorado Rockies

Round/overall pick: Fourth round, 116th overall

The Rawlings Gold Glove winner became the latest Wildcat to be drafted, going to the Colorado Rockies. He ended his collegiate career hitting .283 with 36 RBI and 43 runs scored while recording a .978 fielding percentage with only five errors in 225 chances.

Louisville's Jared Poland (RHP), Miami Marlins

Round/overall pick: Sixth round, 172nd overall

Louisville's Michael Prosecky (LHP), Colorado Rockies

Round/overall pick: Sixth round, 176th overall

Louisville signee Logan Wagner (SS), LA Dodgers

Round/overall pick: Sixth round, 195th overall

Louisville's Ben Metzinger (3B), Milwaukee Brewers

Round/overall pick: Seventh round, 222nd overall

Kentucky's Tyler Guilfoil (RHP), Houston Astros

Round/overall pick: Eighth round, 253rd overall

Kentucky's Sean Harney (RHP), Tampa Bay Rays

Round/overall pick: Eighth round, 254th overall

Kentucky's Chase Estep (3B), New York Mets

Round/overall pick: Ninth round, 269th overall

Louisville's Levi Usher (CF), Kansas City Royals

Round/overall pick: 10th round, 295th overall

Kentucky's Cole Stupp (RHP), Detroit Tigers

Round/overall pick: 12th round, 357th overall

Louisville signee Gavin Kilen (SS), Boston Red Sox

Round/overall pick: 13th round, 399th overall

Kentucky's Daniel Harper (RHP), Philadelphia Phillies

Round/overall pick: 17th round, 512th overall

Louisville signee Korbyn Dickerson (OF), Minnesota Twins

Round/overall pick: 20th round, 594th overall

