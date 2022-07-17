MLB Draft 2022: Tracking the players with U of L, UK baseball ties who have been picked
The 2022 Major League Baseball Draft began at 7 p.m. Sunday, and more than a handful of players with ties to the Louisville Cardinals and Kentucky Wildcats were hoping to hear their names called during the 20-round event.
That's been the case so far. Leading the way are two U of L commits, third baseman Cam Collier, who became the first Cardinals player or prospect picked Sunday night, and right-handed pitcher Jacob Miller , as well as rising senior catcher Dalton Rushing , who nearly broke the Cardinals' single-season home run record in 2022. All three players were taken within the draft's first 50 picks.
On the UK side of things, Gold Glove-winning shortstop Ryan Ritter is ranked 169th on MLB.com's top 250 draft prospects , meaning he likely will have to wait until the fourth round or later to find a home in the big leagues.
ESPN and the MLB Network will continue its broadcasts at 2 p.m. Monday (Rounds 3-10) and Tuesday (Rounds 11-20) on MLB.com.
Follow along below as the Courier Journal tracks each pick involving prospects with ties to the commonwealth:
Louisville signee Cam Collier (3B), Cincinnati Reds
Round/overall pick: First, 18th overall
Having originally committed to the Cardinals as a freshman in high school, Cam Collier’s stock increased during his prep days, which led to him reclassify and graduate early. The son of former eight-year major league veteran Lou Collier, he hit .333 with eight homers in his only season with Florida junior college program Chipola College.
Louisville’s Dalton Rushing (C), LA Dodgers
Round/overall pick: Second round, 40th overall
Dalton Rushing is the 95th player to be drafted under Cardinals head coach Dan McDonnell with his selection marking the 16th straight year at least one Cardinals has gone on to the pros. He earned the opportunity after batting .310 with 62 RBIs, 23 home runs, 68 runs scored and four stolen bases to close out his junior season and career at Louisville.
Louisville signee Jacob Miller (RHP), Miami Marlins
Round/overall pick: Second round, 46th overall
The Gatorade Ohio Baseball Player of the Year and Ohio’s top recruit in the Class of 2022 posted a 9-1 record with 133 strikeouts in 57 innings pitched to end his high school career at Liberty Union High School. He said his decision on whether he’ll go pro or to Louisville will depend on the team that drafts him and “the dollar amount.” The Marlins have $10,486,000 in pool money, and the 46th pick comes with a slot value of $1,699,500.
Kentucky’s Ryan Ritter (SS), Colorado Rockies
Round/overall pick: Fourth round, 116th overall
The Rawlings Gold Glove winner became the latest Wildcat to be drafted, going to the Colorado Rockies. He ended his collegiate career hitting .283 with 36 RBI and 43 runs scored while recording a .978 fielding percentage with only five errors in 225 chances.
Louisville's Jared Poland (RHP), Miami Marlins
Round/overall pick: Sixth round, 172nd overall
Louisville's Michael Prosecky (LHP), Colorado Rockies
Round/overall pick: Sixth round, 176th overall
Louisville signee Logan Wagner (SS), LA Dodgers
Round/overall pick: Sixth round, 195th overall
Louisville's Ben Metzinger (3B), Milwaukee Brewers
Round/overall pick: Seventh round, 222nd overall
Kentucky's Tyler Guilfoil (RHP), Houston Astros
Round/overall pick: Eighth round, 253rd overall
Kentucky's Sean Harney (RHP), Tampa Bay Rays
Round/overall pick: Eighth round, 254th overall
Kentucky's Chase Estep (3B), New York Mets
Round/overall pick: Ninth round, 269th overall
Louisville's Levi Usher (CF), Kansas City Royals
Round/overall pick: 10th round, 295th overall
Kentucky's Cole Stupp (RHP), Detroit Tigers
Round/overall pick: 12th round, 357th overall
Louisville signee Gavin Kilen (SS), Boston Red Sox
Round/overall pick: 13th round, 399th overall
Kentucky's Daniel Harper (RHP), Philadelphia Phillies
Round/overall pick: 17th round, 512th overall
Louisville signee Korbyn Dickerson (OF), Minnesota Twins
Round/overall pick: 20th round, 594th overall
