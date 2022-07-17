Semi-Truck Fire Lights Up Mobile Home In Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. – Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to a large vehicle fire with an exposure Sunday afternoon in Tampa.

HCFR’s dispatch center received a 911 call at 4:34 PM from a caller reporting a semi-truck was on fire at 5015 20th Avenue South in Tampa.

The individual also stated that the fire was threatening a mobile home.

HCFR’s Engine 1 was first on the scene, confirming the semi-truck was heavily involved and had already caught the adjacent mobile home on fire.

Firefighters quickly deployed an attack line, putting the mobile home out and then battling the semi-truck blaze.

Officials say the fire was under control just ten minutes after Engine 1 arrived on the scene. Crews conducted searches to confirm there were no occupants in the mobile home. There were no injuries sustained to first responders or civilians. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

