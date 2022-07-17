ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Semi-Truck Fire Lights Up Mobile Home In Tampa

By Local BN - Jorge Borges
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 2 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. – Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to a large vehicle fire with an exposure Sunday afternoon in Tampa.

HCFR’s dispatch center received a 911 call at 4:34 PM from a caller reporting a semi-truck was on fire at 5015 20th Avenue South in Tampa.

The individual also stated that the fire was threatening a mobile home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HFtvS_0gj0Gwph00

HCFR’s Engine 1 was first on the scene, confirming the semi-truck was heavily involved and had already caught the adjacent mobile home on fire.

Firefighters quickly deployed an attack line, putting the mobile home out and then battling the semi-truck blaze.

Officials say the fire was under control just ten minutes after Engine 1 arrived on the scene. Crews conducted searches to confirm there were no occupants in the mobile home. There were no injuries sustained to first responders or civilians. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

In the news: On The Border: Migrants At The Border Hit Yet Another Historic High

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10 Tampa Bay

Blazing semi-truck catches Tampa home on fire

TAMPA, Fla. — A semi-truck on fire parked in front of a mobile home led to the trailer also catching fire Sunday afternoon, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said in a news release. Authorities say the fire occurred at a home on 20th Avenue South, and the person who reported...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Motorcyclist dies following crash with car in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — A man riding a motorcycle died after crashing into a car at a high speed Friday evening, the Tampa Police Department said. At around 7:43 p.m., the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado was waiting in the turn lane on East Hillsborough Avenue to turn south onto North 15th Street.
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

2 dead in crash on I-275

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Travelers coming from the Howard Frankland Bridge into Tampa experienced delays after a deadly wreck Monday morning. The Florida Highway Patrol said two people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash in the northbound lanes of I-275 Monday around 7:30 a.m. The crash blocked the exit ramp onto Kennedy except for one […]
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Hillsborough County, FL
Crime & Safety
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Accidents
Tampa, FL
Accidents
Hillsborough County, FL
Accidents
Hillsborough County, FL
Sports
County
Hillsborough County, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Woman killed, man hurt in Dover shooting

DOVER, Fla. — Authorities in Hillsborough County are investigating what led up to a woman's death and how another man suffered an apparent gunshot wound late Monday, the sheriff's office said. Deputies were called just after 10 p.m. to the area of Al Simmons Road and Hey Joe Lane...
DOVER, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Home#Lights Up#Accident#Hcfr#National Headlines#The Free Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
WFLA

Tampa man killed woman found dead in Carrollwood months ago, deputies say

CARROLLWOOD, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies have made an arrest in a six-month murder investigation involving a woman who was found dead in Carrollwood. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Darren Austrew, 26, of Tampa was arrested Monday for the woman’s murder. Deputies said Austrew assaulted...
TAMPA, FL
iontb.com

Motorcyclist dead in crash on Park Boulevard bridge

Deputies from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Major Accident Investigation Team were dispatched to a crash involving a motorcycle on the Park Boulevard bridge. The crash occurred in the eastbound lane at approximately 8:24 p.m. on Monday, July 18, 2022. According to investigators, 49-year-old Ferdinando Abbondante traveled on his...
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
126K+
Followers
17K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy