2 dogs killed after they were shot in Armstrong County; 3rd fighting to survive

GILPIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Armstrong County are investigating after three dogs were shot. The owner said two of those dogs have died.

The dogs’ owner, Kristina DeLuca, said she believes her neighbor is responsible for the shooting.

DeLuca said she let her three dogs -- Rex, Echo and Aura -- outside of her home in Gilpin Township at about 7:30 a.m. Shortly afterward, her dogs were on the road.

“I guess the latch was a little loose, so they must have hopped up and opened the latch. But they only ran down our driveway ... onto the road,” DeLuca said.

DeLuca said her family members rushed to get the dogs back inside, but as the three were running back toward her home, several gunshots were fired and all three dogs were hit.

Gilpin Township Police Chief told Channel 11 that the dogs went onto the neighbor’s property and attacked a woman before they were shot.

Rex, a 5-year-old Shiba Inu and blue heeler mix, died on the way to the veterinarian after it was hit. The dog was shot on its thigh near some main organs, and Echo was shot right up above the ribs near the lungs.

Echo, also 5, was a black and white huskie that also served as a therapy dog. Veterinarians tried to save Echo and prepped the animal for surgery, but it also died.

Malamute, Aura is recovering as of Sunday after it was shot above the eyelid. The 1 1/2-year-old dog is expected to survive.

“It’s devastating. We just want to get the justice that we can because they didn’t deserve any of this,” DeLuca said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group