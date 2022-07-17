ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

Small plane crash in Colorado kills 1, ignites wildfire

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2viWnC_0gj0FeE400

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A small plane crash in Colorado’s Lefthand Canyon area Sunday morning left one person dead and sparked a wildfire that prompted a brief evacuation.

According to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, the plane crashed at 9:41 a.m. local time, igniting a wildfire that scorched roughly one acre within the first hour, KDVR reported.

Boulder County sheriff Cmdr. Vinnie Montez told The Denver Gazette that it remained unclear early Sunday evening if the person killed in the crash had been on the plane or the ground.

By 11:42 a.m., the sheriff’s office issued an “all clear” for residents who had been evacuated from the towns of Ward and Gold Hill, KDVR reported.

In 2020, another wildfire, known as the Lefthand Canyon Fire, sparked in the area and burned a total of 460 acres, the TV station reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
K2 Radio

4 dead in weekend Colorado crash of small plane in woods

The Federal Aviation Administration says four people died in a small plane crash Sunday in the foothills west of Boulder, Colorado. The FAA preliminary report Monday says the cause of the crash was unknown. The crash sparked a small fire that was quickly contained in the forested area. Boulder County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Carrie Haverfield says a witness called in the crash Sunday morning when the plane went down in a wooded area called Lefthand Canyon in Boulder County. She says the Cessna T337G plane took off with three passengers and the pilot aboard.
WDBO

VIDEO: Explosion and fire seen at Lake Mead’s Hoover Dam

“Boulder City Fire Department is en route to an emergency call at Hoover Dam. No further information is available at this time,” the city of Boulder tweeted at 1.30pm on Tuesday. Kristy Hairston tweeted a video at 1.11pm, saying that she was “touring the Hoover Dam” when she “heard...
BOULDER CITY, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Boulder County, CO
Boulder County, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
Boulder County, CO
Accidents
State
Colorado State
City
Ward, CO
Local
Colorado Accidents
City
Boulder, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Wildfire#Traffic Accident#Gold Hill#Cox Media Group
Denver7 News KMGH

Cabins destroyed in Red Feather Lakes fire

RED FEATHER LAKES, Colo. — Damage from a fire in Red Feather Lakes that prompted evacuations was limited to two cabins on Sunday. Reports first started coming in just before 5 p.m. of smoke in Red Feather Lakes, according to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. When firefighters arrived, they found a fire at one cabin had spread to a second cabin on Lone Pine Court and was spreading about 100 feet into surrounding grasses.
RED FEATHER LAKES, CO
The Denver Gazette

Dillon Reservoir drowning victim was Lewis-Palmer, Colorado College graduate

A 25-year-old man whose body was recovered from Dillon Reservoir after a weekend paddleboarding accident is remembered as a tireless worker and social justice advocate. The Summit County Coroner's Office on Monday identified Miguel Mendez, a graduate of Lewis-Palmer High School and Colorado College, as the victim of the accident, according to multiple reports. Mendez was reportedly separated from his board during a microburst storm on Saturday. Rescue crews found his body later that day. ...
DILLON, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
FOX31 Denver

12 counties at worst COVID level, Denver no longer on list

DENVER (KDVR) — COVID-19 rates are slowly starting to go back down across Colorado. Over the last seven days, both the state’s positivity rate and incidence rate dropped. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has moved 16 counties into the high level for community transmission:. Adams County.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Hiker found after being missing for several hours in Colorado

A 55-year-old hiker from Broomfield was found near the Peak-to-Peak Highway, after being reported missing at around 7:15 PM on Friday evening. "The male had been missing for approximately one hour, recently experienced a stroke, and had other concerning medical conditions," officials from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
BROOMFIELD, CO
Mic

Police in Denver committed a mass shooting

More often than not, police do not stop a mass shooting. In Denver over the weekend, they actually started one. According to the Denver Post, police in the Lower Downtown area opened fire to stop a man who allegedly pulled a gun. They managed to shoot five bystanders in the process.
DENVER, CO
northfortynews

Family of Three Identified in Greeley Death Investigation

Three people found dead inside a home in the 4900 block of 23rd Street Road in Greeley on Saturday, July 2, have been identified. Richard Kraus, age 83, Patricia Kraus, age 80, and Alan Kraus, age 61, all of Greeley, were discovered by police officers inside their residence and pronounced dead at the scene.
GREELEY, CO
9NEWS

Northern Colorado gets its first Level I trauma center

LOVELAND, Colo. — UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies (MCR) has been designated a Level I trauma center, the first hospital in northern Colorado to receive this designation from Colorado Department of Public Health (CDPHE). Level I recognizes the hospital can treat severe and complex injuries. The designation, which...
LOVELAND, CO
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
40K+
Followers
81K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy