A Georgia homicide suspect was shot and killed by law enforcement officers in Aurora early Tuesday morning around 12 hours after they responded to a home where they were trying to apprehend him Monday. According to the APD press release, the suspect was a 27-year-old man wanted for a homicide in Roswell, Georgia on July 6. He had a warrant out for his arrest by the State of Georgia in what had become a nationwide search. Aurora Police and Arapahoe County deputies responded to the home and it ended in law enforcement officers shooting and killing the suspect.During a press conference,...

AURORA, CO ・ 18 HOURS AGO