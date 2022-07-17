ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See the Mental Evaluation Team’s patrol vehicle

The West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station has a dedicated Mental Evaluation Team (MET), which consists of a sheriff’s deputy and a licensed Department of Mental...

foxla.com

West LA man convicted of stalking VA Medical Center doctors

LOS ANGELES - A man was found guilty Monday of federal stalking charges for carrying out a longtime harassment campaign against two female doctors from the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in West Los Angeles, as well as two others who work at the VA's Loma Linda facility. Gueorgui Pantchev, 50,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

GoFundMe Created For Child Fatally Struck On 5 Freeway

A GoFundMe has been created to support the family of the 6-year-old child who was fatally struck by multiple vehicles on the 5 Freeway earlier this month. In the early hours of July 2, Tanuneka Starnes was reported to have fallen out the window of a vehicle on the 5 Freeway before being hit by multiple vehicles.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Illness#Mental Health Services#West Hollywood#Lasd#Sheriff
KTLA

LAPD issues community alert following recent street robberies

The Los Angeles Police Department is warning some communities to be on alert in light of recent street robberies and follow-home attacks. The Police Department issued what’s called an “Area Safety Bulletin” Saturday, warning that victims have been followed in areas like Melrose Avenue, the jewelry district in downtown, certain nightclubs and even high-end businesses […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
crimevoice.com

Authorities seize nearly $20 million in fentanyl pills in historic bust

INGLEWOOD – A federal search warrant executed on July 5, 2022 for an Inglewood residence delivered an historic bust in the seizure of approximately 1 million fake pills containing fentanyl. Intended for retail distribution, the estimated street value of the seized fake pills ranges between $15 to $20 million...
INGLEWOOD, CA
KTLA

Car-to-car shooting leaves man wounded in South Los Angeles

A man was hospitalized after being shot in the Historic South-Central neighborhood of Los Angeles by a driver in another vehicle Monday night. Police responded to a shooting call just before 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of San Pedro and East 28th streets. Arriving officers found a man in his 40s who had apparently been […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in fatal crash near Dodger Stadium

LOS ANGELES – A man was killed in a crash Tuesday near downtown Los Angeles and Dodger Stadium. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 1:17 a.m. to the southbound Arroyo Seco Parkway south of Stadium Way where they found an overturned dark gray Scion, CHP Officer Peter Nicholson told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
glendaleca.gov

Male Arrested for Outstanding Warrants; Female Arrested for Identity Theft

Male Arrested for Outstanding Warrants; Female Arrested for Identity Theft. On July 11, 2022 just after 1:00 a.m., a Glendale PD patrol officer observed a male and female walk along the North curb lane near the intersection of Colorado St. and Verdugo Rd. against a solid red hand. The officer approached the individuals, later identified as 30-year-old Christian Narvaez of La Puente (who initially provided officers with a false name) and 32-year-old Gabriela Alonso (transient) regarding the violation. A records check revealed that Narvaez had three outstanding warrants out for his arrest. A search of Narvaez’s person produced a baggie of methamphetamine, a piece of metal wire, and a screw driver with the tip chipped and filed down, along with a backpack containing a window punch device, pliers, dremel, and water bong with methamphetamine residue. A search of Alonso produced a social security card belonging to another individual, a methamphetamine pipe coated in methamphetamine residue and a baggie containing methamphetamine. Narvaez was arrested and booked for possessing burglary tools, possessing a controlled substance and unlawful paraphernalia, along with his three outstanding warrants. Alonso was arrested for identity theft and possessing unlawful paraphernalia and a controlled substance.
GLENDALE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Black LAPD officer alleges Instagram meme compared him to Christopher Dorner

LOS ANGELES – A Black Los Angeles police officer is suing the city for discrimination and harassment, alleging an anonymous department employee’s Instagram account included a meme comparing the plaintiff to the late renegade LAPD Officer Christopher Dorner. Officer Ryon Stewart’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit alleges discrimination,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theeastsiderla.com

East L.A. residents mad over their medians

East Los Angeles -- Last May, county officials gathered on Northside Drive to celebrate the completion of a project that transformed a wide traffic median into a mini park with new landscaping, walking paths, benches and exercise equipment. But a few blocks east, Sergio Vera and his neighbors near Northside...
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
