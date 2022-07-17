ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scattered Storms Sunday Evening & Monday Evening

By Ethan Huston
WGAL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShowers and thunderstorms slowly diminish overnight with the loss of the sunlight. We should be dry areawide after 2-4am, but it's not going to feel dry. High humidity and light winds likely will lead to some dense fog in areas. Low tonight will be near 70. Monday likely starts...

