ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Las Vegas, NV

Multiple dead after 2 planes collide in North Las Vegas

By David Denk, Nexstar Media Wire
KDAF
KDAF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HVlmM_0gj0EVGc00

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS )– A plane crash at the North Las Vegas Airport left multiple people dead, the Clark County Department of Aviation said Sunday.

The crash involved two general aviation aircraft. A statement from the department read: “There were no survivors.”

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a Piper PA-46 collided with a Cessna 172, both single-engine planes, while preparing to land. The Piper crashed into a field east of the runway, and the Cessna fell into a water retention pond.

The agency said each aircraft had two people aboard.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gwGY0_0gj0EVGc00
    (Photo: North Las Vegas Police Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49flb3_0gj0EVGc00
    (Photo: North Las Vegas Police Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nAimR_0gj0EVGc00
    (Photo: North Las Vegas Police Department)

Both the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating this incident.

The crash happened around noon on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nypressnews.com

Four dead after sheriff’s helicopter crashes near Las Vegas

Four people died Saturday afternoon when a New Mexico sheriff’s office helicopter crashed outside of Las Vegas, killing everyone aboard. Three employees of the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office and one from the county’s fire department were on the helicopter when it crashed on its way back to Albuquerque after helping with a fire, according to officials.
LAS VEGAS, NV
thefamilyvacationguide.com

How Long Is The Flight From Atlanta To Las Vegas?

The average flight from Atlanta to Las Vegas takes about 4hrs 24 minutes. Sources estimate that flying from Atlanta, Georgia, to Las Vegas, Nevada could take anywhere between 4 and 5 hours. This considers the ‘nearest’ airport in Atlanta, the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, and the McCarran International Airport in...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KDAF

KDAF

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy