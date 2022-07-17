Resurfacing project on CO 1 between Wellington, Fort Collins beginning

It was a significant moment Aims Community College. Officials marked a milestone in the college’s Windsor campus expansion recently with a beam signing and topping off ceremony. The new academic building will feature new classroom space and a simulated city that will be used for public safety training for students and professionals, according to a report in the Greeley Tribune. Aims Community College’s president and CEO Leah Bornstein said this space not only expands the college’s physical footprint, but also its ability to serve more students in northern Colorado. The 38,000 sq. ft. facility will cost $18 million and is expected to be complete in the spring of 2024. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/

WINDSOR, CO ・ 13 HOURS AGO