ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellington, CO

Resurfacing project on CO 1 between Wellington, Fort Collins beginning

By KFKA News
1310kfka.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWork begins today to resurface Colorado 1 between Wellington and Fort Collins. The project extends...

www.1310kfka.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX31 Denver

12 counties at worst COVID level, Denver no longer on list

DENVER (KDVR) — COVID-19 rates are slowly starting to go back down across Colorado. Over the last seven days, both the state’s positivity rate and incidence rate dropped. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has moved 16 counties into the high level for community transmission:. Adams County.
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Medical Center for the Rockies is NoCo’s 1st Level 1 trauma center

UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies (MCR) in Loveland is the first hospital in northern Colorado to become a Level I trauma center. The designation from the Colorado Department of Public Health means the hospital provides around-the-clock top-level emergency and trauma care for serious and complex injuries. Previously, people would have to travel to or be medevacked to Denver for this kind of care. MCR president and CEO Kevin Unger called it a “great achievement” not just for the hospital, but also for patients and the community.
LOVELAND, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wellington, CO
Government
Fort Collins, CO
Traffic
State
Colorado State
City
Wellington, CO
Fort Collins, CO
Government
City
Fort Collins, CO
Wellington, CO
Traffic
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Traffic
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Roosevelt National Forest enacts temporary closure area following Buckhorn flood

Following the fatal flooding events in the Buckhorn area, July 15, Roosevelt National Forest Supervisor Monte Williams has enacted a temporary area closure on all National Forest lands between Buckhorn, Glen Haven and the junction of Buckhorn Road and US Highway 34. The Forest is standing up a small team to assess damage on national forest lands and to support Larimer County in flood recovery.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
WDBO

VIDEO: Explosion and fire seen at Lake Mead’s Hoover Dam

“Boulder City Fire Department is en route to an emergency call at Hoover Dam. No further information is available at this time,” the city of Boulder tweeted at 1.30pm on Tuesday. Kristy Hairston tweeted a video at 1.11pm, saying that she was “touring the Hoover Dam” when she “heard...
BOULDER CITY, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
9NEWS

Frontier announces new non-stop Denver flight to Texas

DENVER — Travelers have a new option when flying between Colorado and the Lone Star State. Frontier Airlines announced on Tuesday a new daily non-stop flight between Denver International Airport (DIA) and Houston’s William P. Hobby Airport (HOU). Frontier said its new flight will operate daily beginning Wednesday,...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Northern Colorado gets its first Level I trauma center

LOVELAND, Colo. — UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies (MCR) has been designated a Level I trauma center, the first hospital in northern Colorado to receive this designation from Colorado Department of Public Health (CDPHE). Level I recognizes the hospital can treat severe and complex injuries. The designation, which...
LOVELAND, CO
CBS News

2 girls found safe after riding light rail from Douglas County to Denver

Two girls were considered missing and endangered out of Denver overnight. Investigators say 10-year-old Mia White and 11-year-old Aryanna Britton out of Denver were found safe Monday morning after an Endangered Missing Alert was issued for them overnight. According to the alert, the two were last seen riding the light...
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Aims Community College hosts ‘topping off’ ceremony for Windsor expansion

It was a significant moment Aims Community College. Officials marked a milestone in the college’s Windsor campus expansion recently with a beam signing and topping off ceremony. The new academic building will feature new classroom space and a simulated city that will be used for public safety training for students and professionals, according to a report in the Greeley Tribune. Aims Community College’s president and CEO Leah Bornstein said this space not only expands the college’s physical footprint, but also its ability to serve more students in northern Colorado. The 38,000 sq. ft. facility will cost $18 million and is expected to be complete in the spring of 2024. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/
WINDSOR, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Colorado Daily

Letters to the editor: Colorado needs nuclear power; publish crash helmet info; cut CU’s ‘conservative thought’ position; climate education is key

Paul Bauman: Nuclear energy: Opinion correctly noted state’s power needs. As a lifelong Democrat, I agree with Republican candidate William DeOreo’s guest commentary urging policymakers to explore advanced nuclear reactors. Mr. DeOreo correctly points out Colorado will become over-reliant on intermittent renewable energy from wind towers and solar panels. Mr. DeOreo is also correct in focusing on the need for a clean energy supply system, not just one technology, particularly as we retire coal plants. And we conservationists in Boulder need to reflect on the huge amounts of land and environmental damage that an all-renewables approach will require. Indeed, smaller, cheaper, safer advanced nuclear reactors provide 24/7 clean energy, which renewables simply cannot do. Storage? The Tesla-created world’s largest battery in Australia would power the state of Arizona for less than one minute.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

At least 1 dead in Denver crash near I-25

Denver police on Tuesday were investigating a crash that left at least one person dead. The crash occurred overnight at West Sixth Avenue near the offramp to Interstate 25, according to the Denver Police Department. Additional information was not available Tuesday morning as police continued to investigate the crash. The...
DENVER, CO
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Flood 40 years ago changed Estes Park

A disaster 40 years ago today changed the face of downtown Estes Park, and its tourism-dependent businesses still are reaping the benefits of a landscaped riverwalk and other improvements. “If the Lawn Lake flood had never happened, Estes Park would not look the way it does today,” said Dave Thomas,...
ESTES PARK, CO
My Country 95.5

Dear Wyoming: I Will Never Complain About Traffic Here Again

Let me start by apologizing for every time I have ever complained the traffic and/or drivers in our lovely state. While I do believe that there are some local folks that could use some updated driving lessons (and honestly, some folks that should have to retake their driver's license test), the absolute worst driver in Wyoming is better than the best driver in Colorado.
WYOMING STATE
1310kfka.com

Ex-Boulder swim coach accused of seuxally assaulting children

An ex-Boulder swim coach is accused of sexually assaulting swimmers at the club where he worked decades ago. Jon Beber was arrested Thursday in Atlanta on three counts of suspicion of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust. Beber was a swim coach in Boulder from 1997 to 2002 and abruptly left when allegations about him first surfaced. The Boulder County DA said he also coached swim teams in Atlanta, Florida, and New York. Beber is awaiting extradition to Colorado to face the charges.
BOULDER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy