Resurfacing project on CO 1 between Wellington, Fort Collins beginning

Paul Bauman: Nuclear energy: Opinion correctly noted state’s power needs. As a lifelong Democrat, I agree with Republican candidate William DeOreo’s guest commentary urging policymakers to explore advanced nuclear reactors. Mr. DeOreo correctly points out Colorado will become over-reliant on intermittent renewable energy from wind towers and solar panels. Mr. DeOreo is also correct in focusing on the need for a clean energy supply system, not just one technology, particularly as we retire coal plants. And we conservationists in Boulder need to reflect on the huge amounts of land and environmental damage that an all-renewables approach will require. Indeed, smaller, cheaper, safer advanced nuclear reactors provide 24/7 clean energy, which renewables simply cannot do. Storage? The Tesla-created world’s largest battery in Australia would power the state of Arizona for less than one minute.
