Larimer County, CO

2 dead in flash flood in Cameron Peak burn scar area

1310kfka.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo people were killed in a flash flood in a Cameron Peak Fire burn scar area. It happened late Friday afternoon into the evening hours in Buckhorn Canyon. The Larimer County...

www.1310kfka.com

Denver7 News KMGH

Cabins destroyed in Red Feather Lakes fire

RED FEATHER LAKES, Colo. — Damage from a fire in Red Feather Lakes that prompted evacuations was limited to two cabins on Sunday. Reports first started coming in just before 5 p.m. of smoke in Red Feather Lakes, according to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. When firefighters arrived, they found a fire at one cabin had spread to a second cabin on Lone Pine Court and was spreading about 100 feet into surrounding grasses.
RED FEATHER LAKES, CO
WDBO

VIDEO: Explosion and fire seen at Lake Mead’s Hoover Dam

“Boulder City Fire Department is en route to an emergency call at Hoover Dam. No further information is available at this time,” the city of Boulder tweeted at 1.30pm on Tuesday. Kristy Hairston tweeted a video at 1.11pm, saying that she was “touring the Hoover Dam” when she “heard...
BOULDER CITY, NV
KXRM

Fatal Colorado flood caused by quick downpour on burn scar

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — The area in northern Colorado where a flash flood swept away a camping trailer, killing a woman and a child, received nearly an inch of rain in a matter of minutes. Frank Cooper, a National Weather Service meteorologist, tells the Fort Collins Coloradoan that a gauge 3 to 4 miles (4.8 to […]
FORT COLLINS, CO
1310kfka.com

Larimer Co. deputies probing cause of Red Feather Lakes fire

The cause of a fire in Red Feather Lakes that damaged several properties over the weekend remains under investigation by Larimer County sheriff’s deputies. Deputies were pouring over the scene Monday. They said the fire was first reported around 5 p.m. Sunday in a shed on Lone Pine Drive. Deputies said the flames then spread to a cabin on the same property and an adjacent property, prompting mandatory evacuations that have since been lifted. No one was hurt in the fire. Fire restrictions remain in place in Larimer County until at least the end of this month.
RED FEATHER LAKES, CO
CBS Denver

Plane crash starts wildfire, towns of Gold Hill, Ward put on evacuation notice

For an hour, authorities had the residents of two small foothills towns in Boulder County ready to evacuate after a plane crash in Lefthand Canyon ignited a wildfire Sunday morning."Take proactive measures and be prepared to evacuate," the Boulder County Sheriff's Office stated in a social media alert released at 10:40 a.m. An "all clear" messaged was released at 11:40 a.m. Though fire crews were still working on the clearing "hotspots" at the fire scene, the threat to nearby residents had been "mediated," per the sheriff's office.The plane crashed in the 10000 block of Lefthand Canyon Drive. A resident "saw or heard" the plane go down, BCSO's Carrie Haverfield told CBS4, and called 9-1-1 at 9:40 a.m.The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Authority both identified the crashed plane as a Cessna T337G. The FAA said four people were on board, but the sheriff's office has only confirmed a single fatality at this time. The Boulder County Coroner's Office is responding to the scene.  In a Twitter message, the U.S. Forest Service stated it had firefighters at the scene. It reported the wildfire to be one acre in size. 
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Daily Record

Woman, child die in Larimer County flash floods through Cameron Peak fire burn scar

A woman and girl were killed Friday night when their camping trailer was swept away in a flash flood through a burn scar, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office reported. The two were found about 7:30 p.m. Friday after the sheriff’s office received reports of flash flooding in the Glen Haven and Crystal Mountain areas west of Fort Collins. Callers said a camping trailer had been washed away in the middle to upper Buckhorn Canyon area. The bodies were found after deputies were able to reach the area via Humvees and began searching on foot, a sheriff’s office news release said.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
CBS News

New wildfire ignites in Red Feather Lakes, evacuations ordered

A wildfire has been reported in the Red Feather Lakes area of northern Colorado. Authorities have ordered mandatory evacuations. All residents and visitors inside the following boundaries should leave: From Fox Acres north of Larimer County Road 74E, east to include the Dowdy Lake area, and west to Larimer County Road 73C.
RED FEATHER LAKES, CO
1310kfka.com

Parts of Roosevelt Nat’l Forest closed to assess flood damage

The Roosevelt National Forest is temporarily closed between Buckhorn, Glen Haven and the junction of Buckhorn Road and Highway 34 following a flash flood that killed two people, destroyed one home, and caused severe road damage. Crews are still assessing damage to national forest lands. “Our thoughts are with the...
GLEN HAVEN, CO
1310kfka.com

Small plane crash sparks wildfire in Lefthand Canyon, evac orders lifted

Evacuation orders have been lifted for two towns in Boulder Canyon following a small wildfire. The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office says a small plane crash in Lefthand Canyon Sunday sparked the fire on the 10800 block of Lefthand Canyon Drive. That forced residents of the towns of Ward and Gold Hill from their homes for a time, but they were allowed back in just before noon Sunday. The fire burned about a quarter of an acre of heavy timber. One person died in the plane crash.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
Colorado Daily

Century mark scorches Boulder record high for date

Boulder melted under a high of 100 degrees Monday, marking it the hottest July 18 to date as measured by the National Weather Service. Monday’s blistering high in Boulder was reached by 1:30 p.m. and broke the 99-degree NWS record for the date, set in 2020. NWS meteorologist Frank...
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

4 dead in plane crash that ignited fire in Lefthand Canyon

Four people died in a plane crash in Lefthand Canyon that started a wildfire Sunday morning, the FAA website confirmed Monday morning. The Boulder County Sheriff's Office say they originally thought the aircraft was a single engine craft, but they got updated information from the FAA.According to the FAA website, one pilot and three passengers were on the plane, a Cessna P337, when it crashed in the 10000 block of Lefthand Canyon Drive. A 911 call about the crash was originally received by dispatchers at around 9:40 a.m.The crash ignited a wildfire that prompted an evacuation warning by Boulder County Sheriff's Office that...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

[VIDEOS] Floods rip through Colorado burn scar area

A strong monsoon surge that produced heavy rainfall over the Cameron Peak burn scar in Larimer County, resulted in destructive flooding on Friday afternoon. Officials reported that a woman and a girl were killed, when their camper was swept away by powerful flood waters on Friday night. According to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office the flood also destroyed stretches of road, bridges, and at least one structure.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO

