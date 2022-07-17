ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IMPD investigating the death of a man fatally shot in southeast side

By Chloe McGowan, Indianapolis Star
 2 days ago
Police are investigating the death of an adult male who was fatally shot in a neighborhood on the southeast side of Indianapolis Sunday.

IMPD southeast district officers responded to a report of a man who had been shot in the 5200 block of Padre Lane, just southeast of Thompson Road and Emerson Avenue, around 3:30 p.m.

Public Information Officer Shane Foley said the man — currently unidentified — was pronounced dead at the scene. Foley said the death is currently not a homicide investigation and no one has been detained at this time

“One of the things detectives will be looking at is to identify when somebody saw this individual last, anybody who came and went from this address or the area,” Foley said.

IMPD detectives are speaking with people who live in the area to see if they saw or know anything as well as asking for doorbell camera footage. Anyone who knows something is encouraged to reach out to IMPD homicide detectives at (317) 327-3475.

This is an ongoing investigation and the story will update as information becomes available.

