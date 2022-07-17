Small plane crash sparks wildfire in Lefthand Canyon, evac orders lifted

Members of the public can come check out the new Timnath Middle-High School. This Friday, the school is hosting an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. that will be followed by self-guided tours. The nearly 250,000 sq. ft. middle-high school features collaboration and innovative spaces and will be home to 1,500 students. It also includes an outdoor learning park and space for career and technical education – like culinary. The school opens officially this August to students in grades 6-10 and will expand in the following years to serve students through 12th grade. The project cost $158 million and was paid through a $375 million bond approved by voters in 2016. The Coloradoan reports a separate athletics complex on school grounds features multi-use field with lights and 3,500 stadium seats as well as locker rooms. That facility cost an extra $14 million. Read more at https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.

TIMNATH, CO ・ 13 HOURS AGO