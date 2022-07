Two people were killed in a flash flood in a Cameron Peak Fire burn scar area. It happened late Friday afternoon into the evening hours in Buckhorn Canyon. The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said a camping trailer was swept up in flood waters with a woman and a girl inside it. They were both found dead Friday night. A home on the 700 block of Granite Way was also destroyed though none of the home’s occupants were hurt. Buckhorn Road also sustained extensive damage. The National Weather Service in Boulder said the area saw an inch of rain in just 20 minutes, and that combined with the volatile burn scar, made for dangerous conditions. Friday’s flood came just shy of a year when four people died in a similar flash flood in a burn scar area in Upper Poudre Canyon.

LARIMER COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO