Merced, CA

Man shot during fight at Merced house party, police say

By Kellie Helton
 2 days ago
FILE PHOTO | A Merced Police Department patrol vehicle. (Photo: Merced Police Department)

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was seriously injured after a shooting broke out during a house party early Sunday morning, according to the Merced Police Department.

Around 1:20 a.m., officers were called out to the area of 23rd Street and R Street for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to his back.

The man was flown by helicopter to a local hospital, where officials say he is in critical condition.

While investigating, officers say they learned that a fight had broken out during a party at the home.

During the fight, investigators say someone pulled out a gun and shot the man.

A description of the suspect has not been provided by authorities at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Christian Lupian at (209) 385-7844.

