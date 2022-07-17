ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

16-year-old boy hurt in mountain bike crash in Boulder County

By KFKA News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA teenage boy has suffered life-threatening injuries in a bike crash...

Small plane crash sparks wildfire in Lefthand Canyon, evac orders lifted

Evacuation orders have been lifted for two towns in Boulder Canyon following a small wildfire. The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office says a small plane crash in Lefthand Canyon Sunday sparked the fire on the 10800 block of Lefthand Canyon Drive. That forced residents of the towns of Ward and Gold Hill from their homes for a time, but they were allowed back in just before noon Sunday. The fire burned about a quarter of an acre of heavy timber. One person died in the plane crash.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
WSCO investivating stolen flatbed trailer in Platteville

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help find a man who they said stole a trailer in Platteville. Deputies said the driver of a new blue GMC Sierra four-dour pick-up truck with a lift kit and noticeable rims stole a homemade flatbed trailer loaded with timber from a construction site at a home in Pelican Lake Ranch on July 9th in the evening. The stolen trailer is black with an aluminum diamond plate and a black diamond plate toolbox. The vehicle was last seen towing the flatbed trailer on southbound County Road 39 near Weld 32.
PLATTEVILLE, CO
6 Larimer Co. jail deputies suffer minor injuries in alleged inmate attack

Six deputies suffered minor injuries in yet another assault at the Larimer County Jail, marking the second assault in as many weeks. This latest incident happened just before 9 p.m. Friday. Deputies said inmate Dylan Erdman assaulted multiple deputies in the booking area of the jail Friday. Erdman is accused of spitting on deputies and threatening to further assault them they relocated him. After deescalation attempts failed, the Special Emergency Response Team or SERT had to move in to fight off Erdman’s alleged spitting, punching, and kicking. Six deputies were injured but didn’t need medical attention. Erdman now faces six counts of second-degree assault on a peace officer on top of the burglary charge that landed him behind bars in the first place.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
Ex-Boulder swim coach accused of seuxally assaulting children

An ex-Boulder swim coach is accused of sexually assaulting swimmers at the club where he worked decades ago. Jon Beber was arrested Thursday in Atlanta on three counts of suspicion of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust. Beber was a swim coach in Boulder from 1997 to 2002 and abruptly left when allegations about him first surfaced. The Boulder County DA said he also coached swim teams in Atlanta, Florida, and New York. Beber is awaiting extradition to Colorado to face the charges.
BOULDER, CO
2 dead in flash flood in Cameron Peak burn scar area

Two people were killed in a flash flood in a Cameron Peak Fire burn scar area. It happened late Friday afternoon into the evening hours in Buckhorn Canyon. The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said a camping trailer was swept up in flood waters with a woman and a girl inside it. They were both found dead Friday night. A home on the 700 block of Granite Way was also destroyed though none of the home’s occupants were hurt. Buckhorn Road also sustained extensive damage. The National Weather Service in Boulder said the area saw an inch of rain in just 20 minutes, and that combined with the volatile burn scar, made for dangerous conditions. Friday’s flood came just shy of a year when four people died in a similar flash flood in a burn scar area in Upper Poudre Canyon.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
Resurfacing project on CO 1 between Wellington, Fort Collins beginning

Work begins today to resurface Colorado 1 between Wellington and Fort Collins. The project extends from First street in Wellington to U.S. 287 with work beginning in Wellington and extending south to Fort Collins. Motorists can expect single-lane closures and intermittent full traffic stops between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. The nine-mile stretch of road will take about three months to resurface.
WELLINGTON, CO
Medical Center for the Rockies is NoCo’s 1st Level 1 trauma center

UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies (MCR) in Loveland is the first hospital in northern Colorado to become a Level I trauma center. The designation from the Colorado Department of Public Health means the hospital provides around-the-clock top-level emergency and trauma care for serious and complex injuries. Previously, people would have to travel to or be medevacked to Denver for this kind of care. MCR president and CEO Kevin Unger called it a “great achievement” not just for the hospital, but also for patients and the community.
LOVELAND, CO
Parts of Roosevelt Nat’l Forest closed to assess flood damage

The Roosevelt National Forest is temporarily closed between Buckhorn, Glen Haven and the junction of Buckhorn Road and Highway 34 following a flash flood that killed two people, destroyed one home, and caused severe road damage. Crews are still assessing damage to national forest lands. “Our thoughts are with the...
GLEN HAVEN, CO
Windsor Lake closed after harmful bacteria found

Windsor Lake remains closed after the waters tested positive for bacteria that’s harmful to both people and animals. Water sample testing Wednesday returned the positive results for the blue-green algae Friday, prompting the lake’s immediate closure. The closure affects beach access, including access to the dog beach, as well as all rentals and concessions, until further notice. Any boaters with annual permits can still use the lake to help agitate the water. The algae are spawned through sustained hot weather and pollution from stormwater runoff from fertilizers. Windsor Lake has seen similar closures in recent years for this reason.
WINDSOR, CO
Aims Community College hosts ‘topping off’ ceremony for Windsor expansion

It was a significant moment Aims Community College. Officials marked a milestone in the college’s Windsor campus expansion recently with a beam signing and topping off ceremony. The new academic building will feature new classroom space and a simulated city that will be used for public safety training for students and professionals, according to a report in the Greeley Tribune. Aims Community College’s president and CEO Leah Bornstein said this space not only expands the college’s physical footprint, but also its ability to serve more students in northern Colorado. The 38,000 sq. ft. facility will cost $18 million and is expected to be complete in the spring of 2024. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/
WINDSOR, CO
Check out the new Timnath Middle-High School this Friday

Members of the public can come check out the new Timnath Middle-High School. This Friday, the school is hosting an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. that will be followed by self-guided tours. The nearly 250,000 sq. ft. middle-high school features collaboration and innovative spaces and will be home to 1,500 students. It also includes an outdoor learning park and space for career and technical education – like culinary. The school opens officially this August to students in grades 6-10 and will expand in the following years to serve students through 12th grade. The project cost $158 million and was paid through a $375 million bond approved by voters in 2016. The Coloradoan reports a separate athletics complex on school grounds features multi-use field with lights and 3,500 stadium seats as well as locker rooms. That facility cost an extra $14 million. Read more at https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
TIMNATH, CO
