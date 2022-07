Russell Fletcher founded This Life Forever in 2008, and has grown to be a highly reputable, beloved spirits producer in the area as well as the first Black distillery owner in the state. “It never made me feel different because my focus has always been on producing a top-tier, award-winning product rather than categorizing myself based on race,” says Fletcher. “It is my responsibility to be a lighthouse not only in my industry, but also for other diverse entrepreneurs, both men and women.”

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO