Earlier this week, a video of Green Bay Packers running back A.J. Dillon truck-sticking a minor league baseball mascot went viral. The mascot for the Kenosha Kingfish and Dillon laid down on the ground before jumping up and facing off against one another. Naturally, Dillon made sure not to get tackled by knocking the mascot off of his feet.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 15 HOURS AGO