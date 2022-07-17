ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Haven, CO

Estes Park Trail Gazette

New owners reopen The Inn of Glen Haven

When you walk into The Inn of Glen Haven, it’s like stepping back in time. The 100-year-old building is filled with Victorian era antiques and the cozy rooms have layered bedding. The fine dining restaurant serves made-from-scratch fare on white linens with silverware. Chris and Emma Richmond bought the...
GLEN HAVEN, CO
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Seventh annual celebration of Día de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) was a success

The seventh annual celebration of Día de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) took place on October 26 at the Estes Park Event Center. More than 700 people attended and enjoyed a variety of authentic Mexican food, live music, informational booths, and activities. This initiative is rapidly becoming a community-centered tradition and one of the most important events integrating demographics in town. The beauty of the event is that it encourages us to meet our neighbors, learn about and appreciate another culture, access pertinent information from local organizations, and it contributes another reason why we are all proud to call Estes Park home.
ESTES PARK, CO
Estes Park Trail Gazette

CU Boulder honeybee swarm study finds applications to human world

For researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder, X-ray technology has offered a glimpse into a mysterious and elusive world: the inside of a honeybee swarm. Although swarms can contain thousands of bees, the researchers found in a recent study that the transient clusters of insects are so mechanically stable and mathematically sound that they could provide clues into designing more resilient structures in the human world.
BOULDER, CO

