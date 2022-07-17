The seventh annual celebration of Día de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) took place on October 26 at the Estes Park Event Center. More than 700 people attended and enjoyed a variety of authentic Mexican food, live music, informational booths, and activities. This initiative is rapidly becoming a community-centered tradition and one of the most important events integrating demographics in town. The beauty of the event is that it encourages us to meet our neighbors, learn about and appreciate another culture, access pertinent information from local organizations, and it contributes another reason why we are all proud to call Estes Park home.

