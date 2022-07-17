Semi-truck catches fire in Tampa, ignites mobile home

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A semi-truck and mobile home caught fire in Tampa on Sunday.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said the fire was reported at 5015 20th Avenue South just after 4:30 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they found a semi-truck engulfed in flames. The fire spread to a nearby mobile home.

Firefighters tamped down the blaze in about 10 minutes. They searched the home to confirm no one was inside.

HCFR said no one was hurt and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.