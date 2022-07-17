ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Semi-truck catches fire in Tampa, ignites mobile home

By Rachel Tucker
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xu2c4_0gj0CjkK00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A semi-truck and mobile home caught fire in Tampa on Sunday.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said the fire was reported at 5015 20th Avenue South just after 4:30 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they found a semi-truck engulfed in flames. The fire spread to a nearby mobile home.

Firefighters tamped down the blaze in about 10 minutes. They searched the home to confirm no one was inside.

HCFR said no one was hurt and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2miSxY_0gj0CjkK00

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFLA

Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Bradenton

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian in Bradenton early Wednesday morning. The crash happened at about 12:15 a.m. in the 400 block of 14th Street West. The roadway was closed for the investigation but has since reopened, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
BRADENTON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Tampa, FL
Accidents
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
10 Tampa Bay

Clearwater crash brings down power lines

CLEARWATER, Fla. — At least one person was hurt in a crash Monday that brought down some power lines, resulting in an isolated outage. It happened after 3 p.m. in the area of Druid Road and South Duncan Avenue, according to the Clearwater Police Department. Photos showed two cars...
CLEARWATER, FL
WFLA

2 dead in crash on I-275

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Travelers coming from the Howard Frankland Bridge into Tampa experienced delays after a deadly wreck Monday morning. The Florida Highway Patrol said two people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash in the northbound lanes of I-275 Monday around 7:30 a.m. The crash blocked the exit ramp onto Kennedy except for one […]
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Home#Murder#Accident
WFLA

FDLE issues Purple Alert for missing, endangered Tampa man

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police are searching for a 22-year-old missing, endangered man and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Purple Alert for the man. Police are asking the community to notify them if they see Hiro Verdecia. Verdecia is a Hispanic man and is...
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Tampa man killed woman found dead in Carrollwood months ago, deputies say

CARROLLWOOD, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies have made an arrest in a six-month murder investigation involving a woman who was found dead in Carrollwood. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Darren Austrew, 26, of Tampa was arrested Monday for the woman’s murder. Deputies said Austrew assaulted...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
thegabber.com

Teen Girl Sought in Pinellas Park Stabbing

A 23-year-old woman was stabbed “at least five times” during an altercation in the parking lot of a Pinellas Park apartment complex on the evening of July 18. The Pinellas Park Police Department said Tuesday they were searching for a 15-year-old girl suspected in the stabbing. Police said...
PINELLAS PARK, FL
WFLA

Second suspect charged in Manatee Co. mall shooting

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 17-year-old boy was charged with attempted murder in connection to a Manatee County mall shooting that took place on Sunday, July 17, according to deputies. The shooting happened while the victim, an 18-year-old man, was shopping with a friend at the Ellenton Premium...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
WFLA

WFLA

76K+
Followers
16K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy