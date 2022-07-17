ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ethics questions, summer camp and the feast: ICYMI

By The Taunton Daily Gazette
 2 days ago

Good morning, and let's start another wonderful week of summer in Taunton!

Before we move too far ahead, though, we need to look back briefly at the week that was. We covered the story of Ed Correira, chief of staff for Mayor Shaunna O'Connell's office, is a part owner of Whittenton Hardware, which has now stopped selling to the city after he reached out to the Ethics Commission about a potential conflict of interest. Meanwhile, we checked out summer camp fun in the area, had fun at the Holy Ghost Feast, covered the action at a pro-abortion-rights rally, and more. See what you may have missed right here.

Check out all these stories and more at tauntongazette.com.

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Taunton, MA from Taunton Daily Gazette.

