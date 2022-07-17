A tragic accident, criminal charges, and a fashion king: ICYMI

Good morning, and let's start another wonderful week of summer in Fall River!

Before we move too far ahead, though, we need to look back briefly at the week that was. We mourned the loss of Cameron Audet, a 15-year-old Case football player who died after a tragic swimming pool accident that shocked the community. We were also in court to hear the case of Fall River police Lt. Andrew Crook, who was arraigned Thursday in Fall River District Court on charges of drunken driving and domestic abuse in separate instances. Meanwhile, a Fall River man faced justice in the horrifying rape of a teenage girl. And in lighter, happier news, we caught up with fashion designer and celebrity stylist Jeremy Lavoie, who is giving back to the community. See what you may have missed right here.

This weekend also saw crowds have fun at the Westport Fair, and we were on hand to capture the moment. Get a look at some great photos from the carnival.

And let’s take a trip far ashore, to the tern breeding colony at the Isles of Shoals, a network of islands off the coast of New Hampshire and Maine. Here, three lone researchers live on White Island for the summer studying these gregarious birds that serve as harbingers of sea life in the Gulf of Maine. It’s a fascinating look at science happening right in our backyard.

Weather

Join us

Not one of our beloved digital subscribers yet? You can become one right now, and join the growing team of people dedicated to preserving great local news. It’s so easy -- go to HeraldNews.com/subscribenow and check out the options. For just a few cents a day, you get all-you-can-read local news, and you’ll be keeping local journalism alive in our community!

Check out all these stories and more at HeraldNews.com.