ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frenchtown Charter Township, MI

Fair Baseball: Frenchtown, Ash-Carleton move into winners' bracket finals

By Niles Kruger, The Monroe News
The Monroe News
The Monroe News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=213kFm_0gj0C3xB00

Frenchtown will play Tuesday in the winners' bracket finals of the 62nd annual Monroe County Fair Baseball Tournament.

The question will be whether or not head coach Mike Barton will be welcomed back to the dugout for the game.

Barton missed the first two games of the tournament because his son was playing in a basketball tournament.

Frenchtown has done very well without its boss.

The team followed Saturday's win over Dundee with an impressive 13-1 victory over Summerfield Sunday.

Vince Burkmier is filling in as head coach.

“I don't know,” joked Burkmier when asked about Barton's return. “The parents don't want him back. All we do is win with me.”

Ash-Carleton joined Frenchtown as the last two unbeaten teams in the tournament after beating Ida Blue 11-4 Sunday.

“Frenchtown is a very good team,” said Ash-Carleton coach Jeff Kemp. “They hit the ball and have very good pitching.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mOwoG_0gj0C3xB00

Ash-Carleton 11, Ida Blue 4

The grounds crew for the Fair diamond did a remarkable job getting the field ready just six minutes after the scheduled starting time following torrential rain Sunday morning.

And it only took a few minutes after that for Ash-Carleton to take command, scoring eight runs in the first inning.

“We had a really good first inning,” Kemp said. “Our batters were hot. Then the pitching and defense kind of took over against a good Ida team.”

Triples by Kaden Appel and Ayden Currie keyed the big first inning. Tate Kull, Landen Pitock, Jeffrey Kemp, Sam Geiger and Reed Omler also had hits in that frame.

Kull, Pitock, Kemp, Omler and Curie finished with two hits each.

Appel gave up one run over first two innings and Luke Hedges yielded two hits and no runs in the fifth and sixth.

Brayden Chapman went 2-for-2 and scored a run to lead Ida Blue.

Frenchtown 13, Summerfield 1

Frenchtown unleashed a 15-hit attack and scored in every inning.

“We swing the bats,” Burkmier said. “We just hit. We hit the snot out of the ball today. We don't want to walk or strike out.”

Brayden Burkmier and Caleb Henry hit home runs and Burkmier also doubled.

Grant Pfeiffer, Nick Miller, Jayden Hopper, Zeke Boggs, and Brady Cannatella finished with two hits each.

Burkmier and Henry combined on a one-hitter in the four-inning, mercy-rule game.

Conor Harrrigan had the lone hit for Summerfield, which will play at 6:15 Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08nIml_0gj0C3xB00

Mason 9, Monroe 6

Monroe led 5-3 before Mason rallied for four runs in the bottom of the third and one each in the fourth and fifth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Eni0U_0gj0C3xB00

“We cleaned up a few things from yesterday,” said Mason coach Tanner Herrera, whose team fell to Ash-Carleton Saturday. “I told them to just keep swinging. If we're up 10 or down 10, we have the same energy.”

T.J. Langenderfer had a big game for Mason, driving in runs with a triple and a double and pitching two strong innings.

Cole Cousino also ripped an RBI triple and Jared Tunison and Parker Williams each scored twice for Mason, which plays Ida Blue at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Josh Frankel doubled twice for Monroe. The second one drove in two runs.

Blake Sroka went 2-for-2 with an RBI double and scored twice and Quintin Kaczmarek and Gage Ripee drove in runs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14QhW6_0gj0C3xB00

Ida Blue 25, Dundee 2

Ida Gold scored at least four runs in all four innings, including 11 runs in the fourth.

Logan Hennessey led the way with three hits, including an RBI single. He drove in two runs and scored two.

Parker Mason drove in five runs, including three on a bases-loaded double.

Brody Lehr, Kade Uhl. Bryce Maddux, Sam Branjord and Jacob Costello scored three times apiece and Mason, Uhl and Maddux each had a pair of hits.

"We came much more ready today," said Ida Blue coach Eric Mason, whose team fell to Ida Gold in the opening round. "Today our goal was to swing the bats better."

Brayden Healy, playing for the first time in seven weeks because of a broken arm, delivered a two-run single.

Ida Gold will play Summerfield at 6:15 p.m. Monday.

Chris Wicker and Nolan Brown delivered RBI singles for Dundee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B3MOz_0gj0C3xB00

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Fair Baseball: Frenchtown, Ash-Carleton move into winners' bracket finals

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

How Ricky Nelson’s jacket ended up in window of Downriver burger joint

Wyandotte’s main drag has a little bit of everything. That includes the popular hamburger joint Joe’s Hamburgers. The décor inside is eclectic, to say the least. A look around will reveal movie posters, some art work and a few pictures of Joe, and it’s accompanied by the sound of sizzling burgers and onions on the grill.
WYANDOTTE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Monroe County, MI
City
Dundee, MI
City
Frenchtown Charter Township, MI
City
Carleton, MI
Monroe County, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
94.9 WMMQ

Superior Hobby Shops In Michigan That Will Make You Happy

Recently I wrote an article about hobby shops. I visited Owosso and discovered that they have a legitimate hobby shop in town. I'm not talking about Wal Mart or Meijer toy aisles. Sure, you can get the materials and kits you need at the "big store" or you can support a local mom and pop type of location like Dean's in Owosso. Sadly, Dean's is closing their doors after many decades.
MICHIGAN STATE
Atlas Obscura

Michigan's Lost Peninsula

Approximately 140 Michigan residents live on this small peninsula in Lake Erie. If they wanted to go to another part of the state, they would first have to travel south, across the state line into Ohio before going north to return to Michigan. This small exclave known as the “Lost Peninsula” is part of Monroe County and is the southeastern-most corner of the state.
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

A Weird Observation at Pine Knob Music Theatre

Country superstar Thomas Rhett played at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston over the weekend, along with special guests Parker McCollum and Conner Smith. Having just moved back to Michigan a few weeks ago, and being too young to have experienced a concert when I lived here as a child, this was my first visit to Pine Knob.
CLARKSTON, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Kemp
wcsx.com

Italian Restaurant Named the No. 1 in Michigan

It’s super comforting to sit down for a delicious Italian meal, especially if it comes from a beloved local eatery. Growing up, one of my favorite things was when my family went to a local Italian restaurant, which sadly isn’t in business anymore. We would always order the breadsticks, which came piping hot and with a side of spicy Italian sauce.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball Tournament#Fair
Detroit News

Precision and form draw crowds, and awe, at Thunder Over Michigan

A half-dozen air show acts, including the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, took to the skies Sunday, showing off high-flying acrobatics for Thunder Over Michigan. The event this weekend at Ypsilanti's Willow Run Airport drew aviation fans, particularly for the U.S. Navy Blue Angels featured during the afternoon shows. "That obviously...
YPSILANTI, MI
Detroit News

Boblo Island documentary 'Boblo Boats' heading to theaters

Feature-length doc, which explores the history of the former Detroit amusement park, will arrive in theaters in September. A Boblo Island documentary is heading to theaters. "Boblo Boats: A Detroit Ferry Tale" will dock in area theaters beginning Sept. 16, reps for the film announced Monday. Directed by Aaron Schillinger,...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Kim Adams' passion is family first, then meteorology

As a little girl who feared thunderstorms but was fascinated by the weather, a young Kim Adams didn’t yet know that one day she would make history as the first female meteorologist on Detroit television. After departing from her role as meteorologist at WDIV-TV (Channel 4) 13 years ago...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WNEM

Most valuable crops grown in Michigan

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - There are more than 2 million farms in the United States, about 98% of which are operated by families, individuals, family partnerships, or family corporations, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation. About 86% of all agricultural products in America are produced on family ranches or farms. A single farm feeds an average of 166 people per year, both in the U.S. and abroad. Even so, farming is a mere sliver of the U.S. economy, representing just 1% of America’s GDP—farm and ranch families make up less than 2% of America’s population.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Monroe News

The Monroe News

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
343K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Monroe, MI from Monroe Evening News.

 http://monroenews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy