July 19, 2022 – People struggling with suicidal thoughts or going through a mental health crisis now only need to remember three numbers to find help around the clock. The new national crisis support line launched on Saturday. Memorial Behavioral Health, which has taken calls for the National Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Lifeline for many years, will be taking calls for the new 988 number. The behavioral and mental health agency is one of six certified lifeline centers in Illinois.

