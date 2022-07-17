Salem resident killed, Keizer resident arrested following crash on Highway 226

A Salem resident was killed and a Keizer resident arrested following a single-vehicle crash Saturday on Highway 226.

Oregon State troopers and emergency personnel responded to the single-vehicle car crash at 6:22 p.m.

The car had been traveling southbound when it drove off onto the right shoulder, according to Oregon State Police. In an effort to correct the vehicle, the driver went into the northbound shoulder causing the vehicle to roll at least twice.

The passenger, Mikhail Ermolenko, 30, of Salem, was ejected and died at the scene. The driver, Oksana Titarenko, 24, survived and was taken to a local hospital.

Titarenko was found to be under the influence of alcohol, according to OSP. She was arrested and taken to Linn County Jail.

