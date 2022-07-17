ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Cole, Carpenter send Yanks over Red Sox 13-2; Sale hurt

By LARRY FLEISHER ~ Associated Press
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) -- Gerrit Cole hardly believes he's solved pitching to Rafael Devers. At least he doesn't have to worry about quieting teammate Matt Carpenter's bat. The rest of the Yankees are satisfied with concluding a memorable first half with two decisive wins over their longtime rival following their worst...

NBC Sports

How Devers, other Red Sox fared in MLB All-Star Game

The stars were out Tuesday night in Los Angeles for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game. Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts, and J.D. Martinez represented the Boston Red Sox at this year's Midsummer Classic. Devers got the start at third base while Bogaerts and Martinez came off the bench for the American League.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Red Sox lefty Sale has finger surgery, no return date set

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale had surgery on his broken left pinkie finger on Monday, a day after it was hit by a line drive in a game against the New York Yankees. The team called the surgery successful but did not give a timetable for his return. A broken bone usually takes 4-6 weeks to heal, which would allow Sale to return before the end of the season. In the first inning of Sunday’s game against the Yankees — just his second start since returning from a broken rib — Sale was hit in the hand by Aaron Hicks’ 106 mph line drive. The Red Sox starter screamed in pain and walked immediately off the field. “One look at this finger, I knew (it was broken) immediately,” Sale said on Sunday. “That feeling of just that kind of cold water rushing through your body when something like that happens. I soon as I hit the ground, I looked down, the finger is gone.”
BOSTON, MA

