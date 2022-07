A 51-year-old Cumby woman claimed to be under the influence of methamphetamine when found on the roof of a Commerce Street building, officers alleged in arrest reports. A Cumby Police officer was dispatched at 7:30 a.m. to the Cumby address, where a person was reported to be on the roof of the building. When officers contacted the 52-year-old woman, she not only admitted she broke a window on the front of the building while climbing onto the roof of the building; she also claimed to be under the influence of meth when they found her.

CUMBY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO