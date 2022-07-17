ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

Small plane crash in Colorado kills 1, ignites wildfire

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A small plane crash in Colorado’s Lefthand Canyon area Sunday morning left one person dead and sparked a wildfire that prompted a brief evacuation.

According to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, the plane crashed at 9:41 a.m. local time, igniting a wildfire that scorched roughly one acre within the first hour, KDVR reported.

Boulder County sheriff Cmdr. Vinnie Montez told The Denver Gazette that it remained unclear early Sunday evening if the person killed in the crash had been on the plane or the ground.

By 11:42 a.m., the sheriff’s office issued an “all clear” for residents who had been evacuated from the towns of Ward and Gold Hill, KDVR reported.

In 2020, another wildfire, known as the Lefthand Canyon Fire, sparked in the area and burned a total of 460 acres, the TV station reported.

Related
CBS Denver

4 dead in plane crash that ignited fire in Lefthand Canyon

Four people died in a plane crash in Lefthand Canyon that started a wildfire Sunday morning, the FAA website confirmed Monday morning. The Boulder County Sheriff's Office say they originally thought the aircraft was a single engine craft, but they got updated information from the FAA.According to the FAA website, one pilot and three passengers were on the plane, a Cessna P337, when it crashed in the 10000 block of Lefthand Canyon Drive. A 911 call about the crash was originally received by dispatchers at around 9:40 a.m.The crash ignited a wildfire that prompted an evacuation warning by Boulder County Sheriff's Office that...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Plane crash starts wildfire, towns of Gold Hill, Ward put on evacuation notice

For an hour, authorities had the residents of two small foothills towns in Boulder County ready to evacuate after a plane crash in Lefthand Canyon ignited a wildfire Sunday morning."Take proactive measures and be prepared to evacuate," the Boulder County Sheriff's Office stated in a social media alert released at 10:40 a.m. An "all clear" messaged was released at 11:40 a.m. Though fire crews were still working on the clearing "hotspots" at the fire scene, the threat to nearby residents had been "mediated," per the sheriff's office.The plane crashed in the 10000 block of Lefthand Canyon Drive. A resident "saw or heard" the plane go down, BCSO's Carrie Haverfield told CBS4, and called 9-1-1 at 9:40 a.m.The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Authority both identified the crashed plane as a Cessna T337G. The FAA said four people were on board, but the sheriff's office has only confirmed a single fatality at this time. The Boulder County Coroner's Office is responding to the scene.  In a Twitter message, the U.S. Forest Service stated it had firefighters at the scene. It reported the wildfire to be one acre in size. 
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Paddle boarder killed after being caught in powerful storm in Colorado

The body of a paddle boarder that drowned in Dillion Reservoir on Saturday has been recovered, according to a news release from the Summit County Sheriff's Office. "The incident occurred at approximately 2:00 p.m. Saturday, when the Summit County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call on Dillon Reservoir of a paddle boarder that had been blown off his paddleboard as a storm cell created a microburst over the lake," the release said.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
