Motorcyclist Struck and Killed in Hit-and-Run Collision

Mission Hills, Los Angeles, CA: A fatal hit-and-run collision involving a motorcyclist occurred on Saturday night, July 16, at 11:46 p.m., west of Rinaldi Street and Sepulveda Boulevard in the Mission Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles within the San Fernando Valley.

Oscar Sol / KNN

One witness mentioned a black GMC pickup truck fled the scene southbound 405 Freeway. Los Angeles Police Department from Mission Hills shut down the intersection to conduct their investigation.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified the motorcyclist as 30-year-old Freddy Perez of Granada Hills.

LAPD Valley Traffic Division detectives urged anyone with information regarding this incident to

call (818)644-8115 or Crime Stoppers at (800)222-8477.

Video: Oscar Sol, Photojournalist / KNN

City News Service contributed to this report.

© 2022 Key News Network