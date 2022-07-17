ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Cardinals pitcher Mikolas added to National League All-Star roster

By Kevin Ryans
FOX2Now
FOX2Now
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. LOUIS – Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas was named to the National League All-Star Team on Sunday. Mikolas sports a 7-7 record with a...

fox2now.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kristen Edman, the Wife of Cardinals Player Tommy Edman

Tommy Edman is a Cardinals fan-favorite player for good reason. And his recent walk-off home run only further proved it. The baseman’s game also draws curiosity and attention to his personal life. Tommy Edman’s wife, Kristen Edman, is no stranger to his social media followers. She’s also a regular presence at Cardinals games. Fans want to know more about who this WAG is and her background, which remains a little obscure to them. So we reveal more details on her in this Kristen Edman wiki.
POWAY, CA
Yardbarker

Chris Sale has brutal quote about his latest injury

Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale has been plagued by injury all season, with the latest coming in Sunday’s loss to the New York Yankees. Sale confirmed after the game that he suffered a fractured pinky finger after being struck by a line drive in Sunday’s defeat. The injury occurred in what was only Sale’s second start off the injured list after missing the first three months of the season with a stress fracture in his rib cage.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
The Spun

Detroit Tigers Make Decision About Former No. 1 Overall Pick

The Detroit Tigers surely believe Spencer Torkelson still has a bright future in the big leagues, but for now, they want him to return to Triple-A. The Tigers optioned Torkelson, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, to Triple-A Toledo this afternoon. The decision comes with the righty slugger struggling mightily in his rookie season.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Helsley
Person
Paul Goldschmidt
Person
Miles Mikolas
Person
Nolan Arenado
Person
Albert Pujols
Stereogum

Watch JoJo Siwa Hit A Home Run Off Quavo In The MLB Celebrity Softball Game

The MLB Celebrity Softball Game took place at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, and there were quite a few notable names in the dugout: Bryan Cranston, J.K. Simmons, Bad Bunny, Simu Liu, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Action Bronson, Desus Nice, and The Kid Mero. One of the game’s most exciting moments took place when singer and YouTube personality JoJo Siwa hit an inside-the-park home run off Quavo of Migos fame. Seems like a good time! Watch below.
MLB
Yardbarker

Watch: Ronald Acuna Jr. nearly hit by fire at Home Run Derby

Folks, we very nearly lost Ronald Acuna Jr. on Monday. There were some pyrotechnics involved in the introductions for the Home Run Derby. After being introduced, each participant went to stand on a platform. Behind them were devices that sprayed fire and smoke to aid the excitement of the show. But Acuna was completely unprepared.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National League#Cardinals#Nexstar#Louis
FanSided

MLB Draft 2022: Winners and losers from Round 1

MLB Draft: Winners and losers from the first round. The Major League Baseball Draft is finally upon us and round one delivered on all of the promise in a big way. The Baltimore Orioles elected to pick Jackson Holliday with the first-overall pick in the draft to the surprise of many. Druw Jones had been believed to be the best true talent in the class and was a safe bet to be picked first.
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To All-Star Game Rule Change

Twenty years ago, the MLB All-Star Game ended in a tie. Two decades later, they're implementing a fun solution to avoid another one. As revealed Monday night, the winner will be determined by a three-on-three Home Run Derby if the Midsummer Classic remains tied after nine innings. Ty France, Julio...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
FOX Sports

MLB All-Star Game 2022: Kershaw, Ohtani never stop competing

LOS ANGELES — In a FOX on-field interview moments before the first All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium in 42 years, Clayton Kershaw promised to throw the first pitch of his first All-Star start as hard as he could. He estimated it would travel 91 mph. Shohei Ohtani, in a...
MLB
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
47K+
Followers
42K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy