ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Drake Confirms Swedish Police Encounter After Team Denies Arrest

TMZ.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrake's kinda doing an about-face after his team denied he was busted in Sweden -- confirming he did have some sort of run-in with cops ... but the details are still hazy. The rapper posted a series of photos Sunday, apparently documenting his recent adventures -- one of which was a...

www.tmz.com

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Kodak Black Released After Florida Arrest, Allegedly Had 31 Oxycodone Pills

7:29 AM PT -- Kodak has been released after posting $75,000 bail. 7:16 AM PT -- 7/16 -- Kodak's lawyer Bradford Cohen tells TMZ ... "Never judge a case based on an arrest. There are facts and circumstances that give rise to a defense, especially in this case. We negotiated a bond of $75,000 and we will move forward with resolving the matter quickly."
LAW ENFORCEMENT
HipHopDX.com

Drake Home Intruder Who Claimed To Be His Son Arrested At $70M L.A. Mansion

Los Angeles, CA – A man who trespassed onto Drake’s new home near Beverly Hills and claimed to be the rapper’s son was arrested last week. As TMZ reported on Tuesday (July 19), cops were called to the 6 God’s mansion last Friday (July 15) after an employee saw someone near the pool house. LAPD questioned the 23-year-old intruder, who claimed Drake is his dad and he was simply waiting for him to arrive home.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
105.5 The Fan

Drake Posts Photo of Apparent Document From Swedish Authorities After Team Denies Arrest

Rumors of Drake being arrested in Sweden were denied by his team, but a recent Instagram post from the rap star seems to imply he may have had a run-in with the law. On Sunday (July 17), Drake posted a series of photos and a video on IG, apparently from his recent trip to Europe. One picture shows the rapper with a stunning coastline in the background. The next slide is a video of his right-hand man Chubbs dancing in a club. The third photo shows a notice from the Swedish police labeled: Information for Those Suspected of a Crime and Subsequently Detained.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drake
hotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Posts Family Pictures Following Her Husband's Sentencing

Nicki Minaj has never cared what people thought of her. Whether she's being scolded for her musical ability or her choice of clothing, the 39-year-old has managed to remain unbothered by what critics have to say-- even regarding the sensitive topic around her husband. It's no secret that Nicki's husband,...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Lil Kim Ridiculed On Twitter For Plastic Surgery By People Unaware Of Her Nightmare Past

Los Angeles, CA – Lil Kim was one of the many Hip Hop legends who took the stage at the 2022 BET Awards on Sunday night (June 26) to honor Bad Boy Records founder Diddy. The 52-year-old mogul was this year’s recipient of the BET Lifetime Achievement Award and treated to a career-spanning tribute that included performances from Faith Evans, Shyne and Jodeci.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Swedish#American
HipHopDX.com

Lil Wayne Smoked '15 Blunts' Before Recording Machine Gun Kelly 'Drug Dealer' Collab

Machine Gun Kelly released his new Hulu documentary Life in Pink on Monday (June 27), chronicling the rapper’s life over the past two years around the time of 2020’s Tickets to My Downfall and 2022’s Mainstream Sellout albums. During one part of the documentary, MGK recalls Lil Wayne smoking 15 blunts in the studio before recording his verse on their “Drug Dealer” collaboration.
MUSIC
TheDailyBeast

R. Kelly Got Engaged to Alleged Victim Before Sentencing

Less than two weeks after being hit with a 30-year prison sentence for an avalanche of crimes committed around his alleged sex trafficking enterprise, it was revealed that R. Kelly is apparently engaged to one of the women he was accused of abusing. On Monday, TMZ reported the existence of an unsigned letter submitted to Judge Ann Donnelly ahead of the disgraced singer’s sentencing, purported to be from Joycelyn Savage, who identified herself as “Robert Kelly’s fiancé [sic]” and said they were “deeply in love.” Savage, in pleading for leniency, wrote that: “I’m not the victim the government has portrayed me to be” and “Robert is not the monster that the government has described him to be.” She was one of two women who defended Kelly in a 2019 interview with Gayle King; the second woman, Azriel Clary, later said that Kelly had “coached” the pair on their answers. Savage’s family told TMZ through an attorney that they “strongly” doubt the letter is real. Her mother, Jonjelyn Savage, told Buzzfeed News in 2017 that it appeared as though her daughter had been “brainwashed” by Kelly.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HipHopDX.com

Photos Of Nipsey Hussle's Alleged Killer Post-Beatdown Surface Online

Los Angeles, CA – Nipsey Hussle’s murder trial is underway in Los Angeles, over three years since the celebrated rapper was gunned down in front of his Marathon Clothing store. On Tuesday (June 28), Nipsey’s alleged killer Eric Holder was expected back in court, but the hearing was reportedly delayed after he was assaulted by fellow inmates.
LOS ANGELES, CA
rolling out

Boosie goes off on Georgia police while handcuffed (video)

Boosie feels targeted in his new town of residence. In a five-minute video posted by TMZ, the rapper goes off on local authorities while being handcuffed and detained as officers searched his vehicle. The reason for the search and detainment was a smell of marijuana coming from Boosie’s vehicle, the officer said in the body-cam footage. The officer also said he found two bags of marijuana in Boosie’s vehicle.
GEORGIA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Reacts To News Of Ricky Martin Allegations

Earlier this month, singer and songwriter, Ricky Martin, was served a domestic abuse restraining order by his 21-year-old nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez. According to the order, Sanchez was the victim of both physical and psychological abuse. It was claimed that the nephew ended their alleged relationship, but Martin continued his efforts.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Found Not Guilty In Federal Gun Case

Rap star YoungBoy Never Broke Again has come up on the winning end of his felony gun case in Los Angeles, as the rapper was found not guilty of all charges. According to a tweet by Rolling Stone reporter Nancy Dillon, the rapper was in great spirits following the verdict, which was delivered on Friday (July 15). When asked his feelings and thoughts on the trial’s outcome, he simply responded, “I feel great.”
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy