Fifth-grader invites community to help clean the environment

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) – One fifth-grader wants to make the earth a cleaner place, and she’s asking others to help out.

“I know that a lot of people struggle with things that happen in the world, and this planet isn’t going to last longer if we keep this up,” Marley Walker said.

The 10-year-old wants to change that.

“She’s been talking about it since she was really, really little,” her mother, Talia Walker said.

Recently, she had an idea. She could do something good for the planet right in her own community.

“I kind-of wanted to gather as many people as I could so we could all pick up trash and plant stuff,” Marley Walker said.

With her mother’s help, she’s organizing an event for World Cleanup Day. And she hopes others will join her.

“So we can help things in this world,” she said.

They’re inviting people of all ages to pick up litter around Rantoul, build bird feeders, and care for other local wildlife, like bees and bats.

“Sometimes she thinks just because she’s a kid that maybe people won’t notice or that it’ll make a huge difference, but I told her if we can make a public event, I guarantee that there will be people that are interested,” Talia Walker said.

A few people have already shown interest in participating, but Walker wants to make a big impact.

“It would really make a change if we actually tried to do something,” Marley Walker said.

She’s already making bigger plans for next year. She wants to start a summer program for other kids like her who are interested in helping the environment.

“So that kids can be entertained all summer and actually clean up the earth,” she said.

She even hopes to turn this passion into a career when she grows up.

“She can make a difference if she just puts forth the effort, and I know she will because she loves it so much,” Talia Walker said.

World Cleanup Day will take place on Semptember 17. The group will be building bee hotels, filling bird feeders, picking up litter and more. If you’d like to join them, they’re hoping to collect recycled materials like wood, empty soda cans, paper towel rolls and bird seed. You can find more information about the event on their Facebook page .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.