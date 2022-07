HAMPTON—Eric Drexler, chef and owner of the newest addition to the Phoebus food scene, got bitten by the travel bug shortly after he graduated from high school. He had moved to the Outer Banks to be closer to the surf and sand but was enticed to visit Costa Rica by a couple of friends. His travels around the world are now what fuel his passion and recipes for the dishes he offers at the new Drexler’s Wood Fired Grill.

