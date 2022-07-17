ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Scott Boras eyeing Max Scherzer, Alex Rodriguez-esque salary for Juan Soto

By Jon Heyman
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

LOS ANGELES — The Nationals were said to be very disappointed superstar hitter Juan Soto rejected their record $440 million, 15-year bid as their people suggested to folks they felt they had a legitimate chance to lock him up. Meanwhile, Soto’s camp was also upset as they believe the offer only looked impressive while containing nowhere near the right per-year salary.

The Nats did put out a big overall number but disregarded one other number Soto’s camp thought was important. Soto’s agent Scott Boras tried to use Max Scherzer’s $43.3 million salary as a comp. In response, the Nats made it clear in discussions they thought Scherzer’s three-year deal was irrelevant.

Nats GM Mike Rizzo did take the opportunity, when Boras brought up the Scherzer salary, to say something along the lines of, “OK, we will give Soto the Scherzer deal.” In other words, they would be willing to give Soto exactly $43.3 million for exactly three years.

Rizzo was only making a point. Of course, with Soto being 23, he and Boras weren’t about to take a relatively short-term deal for that rare superstar who will be free at age 25/26.

Boras is telling folks Scherzer’s salary is a fair comp, though, and that Soto shouldn’t receive an average of $29.3 million (or $14 million less than Scherzer) over the term, nor an average $26.8 million over the first nine years of the deal ($16.5 million less).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nVUUG_0gj07E9900
With Juan Soto unable to reach a deal with Washington, his team is opening up for business to place the superstar on the trade market.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X9hV3_0gj07E9900
Scott Boras tried to use Mets pitcher Max Scherzer as a comparison when trying to break a deal for Juan Soto.

Boras also has invoked Alex Rodriguez as the last superstar due to be a free agent at age 25/26, and how as a free agent A-Rod received 40 percent more than the highest previous salary, which at the time was $25.2 million a season to top Kevin Brown’s previous high of $15 million. (Brown, like Scherzer, was an older star pitcher, but fairly, Brown wasn’t quite the pitcher Scherzer is.)

A-Rod set the record at $252 million which at the time was double the value of the U.S. sports record deal of $126 million for Kevin Garnett. It’s clear Boras sees Soto in that category. Remember the original estimated ask of $500 million from a year ago. That may wind up being conservative as an ask.

While the deal, on its surface, seems interesting, and represents a record, one rival executive agrees with Boras, whose camp sees this as an attempt by the Nats to raise their franchise value at a time the team is for sale by locking up their biggest asset. Folks close to that situation do expect the team to be sold in coming months, and for $2 billion-plus, maybe even $3 billion.

“It’s a bad deal for [Soto],” the rival executive said. “It’s backloaded, so it’s not even worth 29 million a year, more like 27. It’s a typical Nats deal. If I were him, I would not do this deal either.”

The Nats maintain that it’s not “backloaded,” but only that the salaries gradually rise, from $26 million to $28 million to $30 million and eventually to $40 million and that the deal is still worth the full $440 million.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dodgerblue.com

Who Would The Dodgers Have To Trade The Nationals For Juan Soto?

The Los Angeles Dodgers are sure to be busy looking to upgrade their roster prior to the MLB trade deadline, and while their focus will likely be on pitchers, they may shift their attention to adding another superstar to their lineup amidst Juan Soto trade rumors. The Washington Nationals are...
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

Scott Boras drops major truth bomb on Juan Soto’s value amid trade rumors

Juan Soto is MLB’s biggest name at the moment. The outfielder began trending after he reportedly turned down a $440 million dollar extension from the Washington Nationals. This led many to believe that the Nationals will trade him ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Soto didn’t let the trade rumors get to his head, however, and won the 2022 Home Run Derby. The 23-year old is a star in every sense of the word. Soto’s agent Scott Boras commented on the outfielder’ market value, per MLB insider Hector Gomez.
WASHINGTON, DC
960 The Ref

Trout joins Harper on All-Star sidelines, 4 players added

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout will miss the All-Star Game because of back spasms, joining Bryce Harper on the sidelines and depriving the showcase of two of baseball's best-known players. Trout, a three-time American League MVP, has not played since Tuesday and...
ANAHEIM, CA
FanBuzz

Bud Selig Ruined the MLB All-Star Game 20 Years Ago. It’s Still Broken

There’s nothing worse than a tie. The vulgar adage aside, ties are truly a lose-lose situation for everyone involved. In the NFL a tie signifies a boring horrible game and saddles each team with an ugly extra column in their record. Seriously, do you want me to talk about the 8-7-1 Baltimore Ravens? It’s gross aesthetically, but that’s not the point.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
City
Washington, DC
106.7 The Fan

SNIDER: Nats need to keep Soto at all costs

Juan Soto seems like the last man standing from a World Series championship just three years ago. He needs to be here three years from now no matter the cost. Trade him? Ask the Boston Red Sox how trading a young superstar works. Reports following Soto's supposed rejection of a...
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

MLB fans destroy Rob Manfred for his clown statement on minor league wages

The issue of minor league player wages has gripped the MLB world. Most recently, the MLB was ordered to pay $185 million to current and former minor league players to settle a federal class action lawsuit involving allegations of alleged violations of minimum wage laws. Ahead of the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, commissioner Rob Manfred was asked about the situation. His response was an interesting one, per Evan Drellich of The Athletic.
MLB
theScore

Boras questions Nats after they didn't charter flight for Soto to ASG

Juan Soto made baseballs fly out of Dodger Stadium on Monday. In order to get there, he had to make his own travel arrangements. Soto flew to Los Angeles on a commercial flight Sunday after the Washington Nationals didn't charter him a plane, his agent, Scott Boras, told Sports Illustrated's Stephanie Apstein. As a result, Soto arrived in L.A. very early Monday morning, hours before he competed in - and won - the Home Run Derby.
WASHINGTON, DC
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
47K+
Followers
37K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy