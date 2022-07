ELMONT, N.Y. – Amanda Lemos was eager to show off her jiu-jitsu against Michelle Waterson at UFC on ABC 3, and she did just that. Lemos (12-2-1 MMA, 6-2 UFC) showed power in her strikes as she broke into the strawweight rankings, but then she stumbled in April with a historic submission defeat against Jessica Andrade. She said she wanted to show better grappling ability, and got the job done by tapping Waterson (18-10 MMA, 6-6 UFC) with a guillotine choke in the second round of the co-main event at USB Arena.

