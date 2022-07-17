The Iowa Hawkeyes will be taking part in Big Ten Media Days on July 26 in Indianapolis. The event runs July 26 to July 27 from within Lucas Oil Stadium, the site of the Big Ten Championship game. The Hawkeyes will be in attendance alongside half of the conference. July 26 will include Iowa, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, and Northwestern. July 27 will consist of Illinois, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers, and Wisconsin. The Hawkeyes will send four representatives to Indianapolis next week to discuss the upcoming 2022 college football season and field questions regarding all things to...

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO