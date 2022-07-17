ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeffrey Dean Morgan Teases Start of Production on The Walking Dead Spinoff

By Cameron Bonomolo
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Walking Dead is making a brand new start of it in old New York. Months after filming wrapped on the flagship series' finale in Georgia, spinoff Isle of the Dead is starting production this month in Manhattan and New Jersey. The fifth series set in AMC's TWD Universe and the...

comicbook.com

