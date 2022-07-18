27 Great Tweets From This Week That Deserve Every Like And Retweet They Received

Another week, another reason to smile — here are some great tweets that just might do the trick!

My three hunger modes, deeply inspired by ADHD. 1) I’m so hungry I feel sick but I also hate all food.2) I’m not really hungry but the 6 snacks I had clearly weren’t the correct ones3) Bit more cheese. @NataniaBarron 02:41 AM - 14 Jul 2022

i’m crying at the thought of a flight attendant giving simone biles the most decorated gymnast in history a coloring book because she is 4’8” @mattxiv 03:21 PM - 09 Jul 2022

Me walking back after I knocked down just one pin in bowling @randomstuffxzxz 03:45 PM - 10 Jul 2022

somebody said : “if I text you a “🎈” that mean that’s IT for yo ass” LMAOOO. @jadamahh 07:24 PM - 09 Jul 2022

if i text u ✈️💫 it means can we pretend that airplanes in the night sky are like shooting stars @andrwjrdn 10:56 PM - 11 Jul 2022

Ah man I'd love to come to your barbecue but I'm not hungry that weekend @DeputyWarlock 01:08 AM - 13 Jul 2022

hey sorry i'm late to the meeting. society is crumbling and my body is failing me. anyway let's talk KPIs @ryannoyance 06:05 PM - 12 Jul 2022

It's sad how Wile E. Coyote is remembered for his violence, and not for his brilliantly realistic paintings of tunnels. @DzintraSullivan 10:06 AM - 13 Jul 2022

Been running into dads of my 3yo’s classmates and asking for their emails for his birthday party and so far 3 out of 3 dads have proceeded to give me their wives’ emails instead. This is now a social experiment. @SonyaBonczek 11:35 PM - 12 Jul 2022

I asked my wife if she had any plans tonight and @KimBhasin 08:06 PM - 14 Jul 2022

my sims after I played for 6 hours straight @bxsel 05:31 AM - 13 Jul 2022

Sibling love be so weird, I'd give you my kidney but I'm not getting you a glass of water 😭😂 @Temini_ 02:08 PM - 13 Jul 2022

...and here is my pregnant wife thinking she is sneaking up on me 😂😂😂 @kingelnathan 09:27 AM - 13 Jul 2022

having a baby is crazy because how bored you gotta be to create another human being and raise it for 18 years @LilNasX 03:44 AM - 14 Jul 2022

how tf do people think people w glasses r smart we literally failed an eye test what's so smart abt that @kuoimai 03:12 AM - 10 Jul 2022

