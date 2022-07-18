27 Great Tweets From This Week That Deserve Every Like And Retweet They Received

Related
Little Girl Delights Internet By Swearing While Reciting Alphabet
Three-year-old Evie Lee Fritcher confused the alphabet for breakup track 'abcdefu' by singer Gayle
Dramatic Cat Hilariously Pretending To Be Hurt Tipped for Oscar: 'Liar'
"Talk about being dramatic. I love it," said one commenter after viewing the video.
20 Hilarious Memes From 2022 That Really Wouldn't Have Made Any Sense 10 Years Ago
Those Wordle days were simpler times.
"Old" People Are Sharing Things That Were Normal In The '90s But Are Rare Or Nonexistent Now, And Oof
"Being completely unreachable by anyone for an entire day or more with no one thinking that it was unusual or rude."
RELATED PEOPLE
20 People Who Are So Entitled, They've Already Made 2022 Hell For Others
Someone really tried to pay $20 for $300 worth of someone's art.
Valerie Bertinelli Declares America Is ‘Not the Greatest Country in the World,’ Social Media Sounds Off
The Supreme Court of the United States recently ruled on the important yet divisive issue of abortion. In the wake of the ruling, celebrities are chiming in with their thoughts via social media. After SCOTUS reversed the landmark case, Roe V. Wade, it sparked a conversation amongst many online who wanted to give their opinion. For instance, Valerie Bertinelli chimed in with her thoughts following the ruling.
Dad forgets to change and feed baby for 4 hours straight because he was live streaming
Is it right not to feed or change a baby for four hours straight?. Parenting stress is the distress one feels when one can’t keep up with parenting due to high demand and fewer resources. Undoubtedly, it damages one’s well-being and the child’s development.
I’ve never wanted kids so went to get my tubes tied but was stunned by the doctor’s response – I left fuming
DESPITE knowing she doesn’t want children her entire life, TikToker Olivia Downs says she was denied tubal ligation when she asked her doctor for this surgery. When asking to get her tubes tied, Olivia Downs, 22, says that her doctor refused and instead argued that she may change her mind and so shouldn’t have something so permanent done.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ok Magazine
Jessica Simpson's Shocking Appearance During Family Trip Sparks Concern From Fans — See The Photos
Is Jessica Simpson OK? Over the past several months, the singer has posted quite a few silly, eyebrow-raising snaps, but her most recent Instagram post has fans seriously worried. In a set of pics shared on July 9, the mom-of-three, her kids and husband Eric Johnson were enjoying "lake life,"...
Dog's Reaction to Being Told Off on Pet Cam Has Internet in Hysterics
Most dog owners agree that pet cameras are a marvelous invention. Not only useful for keeping your furry friend safe when home alone, pet cams can help you to solve mysteries (such as why is my dog's head wet?) or catch bad behavior in the act. One greyhound got the...
Entertainment Times
Kourtney Kardashian Struggles To Keep Her Nannies Because Daughter Penelope Is Out Of Control
Kourtney Kardashian is always looking for a nanny for her kids. After all, no one stays with their family for many years. An unnamed source told Star that Kardashian treats her children’s nannies well. However, the same cannot be said about her kids, especially Penelope.
SheKnows
21 Gorgeous Grown-Up Photos of Malia Obama Living Her Best Life
Former president Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama welcomed their eldest daughter Malia Obama on July 4, 1998, a fittingly patriotic date for the First Daughter-to-be. She entered the White House at age 11 with her younger sister Sasha and left the White House with her family at the age of 19, growing from a girl to a young woman not just in front of her family’s eyes but in front of America’s eyes and impressing us all the while.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Watch: Dog asks owner to move cat from bed in hilarious video
When it comes to the age-old battle of cat versus dog, the latter really should come out on top. After all, there’s a substantial size difference that should yield an advantage. However, as a lot of you will likely be aware, it’s not that simple. Dogs are generally pretty...
'Hot mess' TV anchor who was suspended for incoherent broadcast 'regularly turned up to work drunk' - but she insists she was just exhausted
An upstate New York TV anchor who was suspended over an incoherent broadcast where she appeared drunk was often 'intoxicated' at work, according to producers. Heather Kovar has quit her job at WRGB CBS-6, a station in Schenectady, after a video of her final show went viral. She slurred her...
Watch Hilarious Parrot Dancing to 'Everytime We Touch' in Viral Clip
Do birds have rhythm? A study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that zebra finches can recognize songs by their rhythmic patterns.
Rosie O’Donnell Looks Unrecognizable In The New ‘A League Of Their Own’ TV Series
When the new TV reboot of “A League of Their Own” debuts on Prime Video this summer, fans of the beloved 1992 film it shares a title with will see a familiar face in a different getup. Rosie O’Donnell, who stared as third baseman Doris Murphy in the...
Dog's 'Heartbreaking' Reaction to Owner's New Baby Has Internet in Tears
One concerned viewer wrote: "that face makes me cry," adding that "he needs an ear rub or something."
pethelpful.com
Pit Bull's Emotional Reaction to Getting a Hug Is Making People Melt
Developing a relationship with your pet can take time and work, but it's all worth it when they finally learn to trust you. And then magically you become their favorite person in the whole world. That was the case for an American Staffordshire Terrier who was positively glowing during a hug from his human. Now that's a happy boy!
‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Melissa Gilbert Says Fillers & Botox Made Her ‘Unrecognizable’
After spending decades trying to remain relevant in an industry that runs on perfectionism, Melissa Gilbert had a breakthrough moment where she didn’t even recognize herself. And it has forever reframed her golden years. “It was a red carpet for the Season 4 premiere of Nip/Tuck,” she told Yahoo!...
Sharon Stone says she has lost '9 children by miscarriage': 'It is no small thing, physically nor emotionally'
Women are often made to feel that losing a baby is "something to bear alone and secretly," the actor wrote on Instagram.
BuzzFeed
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 1