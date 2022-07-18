ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
27 Great Tweets From This Week That Deserve Every Like And Retweet They Received

By Morgan Murrell
 3 days ago

Another week, another reason to smile — here are some great tweets that just might do the trick!

BuzzFeed Celeb

1.

My three hunger modes, deeply inspired by ADHD. 1) I’m so hungry I feel sick but I also hate all food.2) I’m not really hungry but the 6 snacks I had clearly weren’t the correct ones3) Bit more cheese.

@NataniaBarron 02:41 AM - 14 Jul 2022

2.

She said get pads with wings... now she’s mad 🤷🏾‍♂️

@RoyIsThaTruth 06:35 PM - 10 Jul 2022

3.

i’m crying at the thought of a flight attendant giving simone biles the most decorated gymnast in history a coloring book because she is 4’8”

@mattxiv 03:21 PM - 09 Jul 2022

4.

Honey we’re having guests tonight, break out the fine jina

@cozymother 01:49 AM - 10 Jul 2022

5.

A can’t of coke ☹️

@RoylePin 07:29 AM - 11 Jul 2022

6.

Me walking back after I knocked down just one pin in bowling

@randomstuffxzxz 03:45 PM - 10 Jul 2022

7.

Hol up they done made Black ppl’s emergen-c https://t.co/6Uupudpdrr

@bittygawd 10:24 PM - 08 Jul 2022

8.

somebody said : “if I text you a “🎈” that mean that’s IT for yo ass” LMAOOO.

@jadamahh 07:24 PM - 09 Jul 2022

9.

Beware of the dog..

@buitengebieden 04:06 PM - 11 Jul 2022

10.

smile for the camera !

@twtCats 03:41 PM - 14 Jul 2022

11.

when it’s 4am and mfs talking about “what’s the next move”

@NoCloutBen 12:21 AM - 08 Jul 2022

12.

crying at this text my sister sent me

@blondedicarus 11:11 AM - 12 Jul 2022

13.

if i text u ✈️💫 it means can we pretend that airplanes in the night sky are like shooting stars

@andrwjrdn 10:56 PM - 11 Jul 2022

14.

Ah man I'd love to come to your barbecue but I'm not hungry that weekend

@DeputyWarlock 01:08 AM - 13 Jul 2022

15.

hey sorry i'm late to the meeting. society is crumbling and my body is failing me. anyway let's talk KPIs

@ryannoyance 06:05 PM - 12 Jul 2022

16.

It's sad how Wile E. Coyote is remembered for his violence, and not for his brilliantly realistic paintings of tunnels.

@DzintraSullivan 10:06 AM - 13 Jul 2022

17.

why did my brother’s doordash driver do him so dirty😭😭😭

@_sarahsnow 08:54 PM - 12 Jul 2022

18.

the DMV employees when you don’t have all your paperwork:

@adrnclark 08:06 PM - 13 Jul 2022

19.

Been running into dads of my 3yo’s classmates and asking for their emails for his birthday party and so far 3 out of 3 dads have proceeded to give me their wives’ emails instead. This is now a social experiment.

@SonyaBonczek 11:35 PM - 12 Jul 2022

20.

I asked my wife if she had any plans tonight and

@KimBhasin 08:06 PM - 14 Jul 2022

21.

this probably feels so good if you’re taffy

@gettuffstaytuff 04:56 PM - 13 Jul 2022

22.

my sims after I played for 6 hours straight

@bxsel 05:31 AM - 13 Jul 2022

23.

Sibling love be so weird, I'd give you my kidney but I'm not getting you a glass of water 😭😂

@Temini_ 02:08 PM - 13 Jul 2022

24.

me choking on my own saliva for no reason.

@clsdapp 10:31 PM - 12 Jul 2022

25.

...and here is my pregnant wife thinking she is sneaking up on me 😂😂😂

@kingelnathan 09:27 AM - 13 Jul 2022

26.

having a baby is crazy because how bored you gotta be to create another human being and raise it for 18 years

@LilNasX 03:44 AM - 14 Jul 2022

27.

how tf do people think people w glasses r smart we literally failed an eye test what's so smart abt that

@kuoimai 03:12 AM - 10 Jul 2022

Did you enjoy these tweets? Follow these great accounts for more laughs!

