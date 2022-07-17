Former Ohio State quarterback Braxton Miller hosts 5th annual Charg1ng Camp

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 300 kids from all across Ohio converged on the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Sunday to take part in the Charg1ng Football Camp hosted by former Ohio State quarterback Braxton Miller.

“Man I just want to pass on what I learned growing up and be able to give the information that I gathered over the years and be able to pass that on to the kids and even to the parents,” Miller said.

Former OSU offensive lineman Chase Farris was roommates with Miller for three years. He was just one of dozens of Buckeyes who volunteered their time to coach at the camp.

“You could not see somebody for a whole year and snap back into it like you never left, so just that bond that you form over those four to five years of being here is unmatched,” Farris said.

It was a day about reconnecting with the Brotherhood and inspiring the next generation.

“We’ve had a great life and been blessed to be able to play here and just hopefully we can inspire one of these kids,” former OSU receiver DeVier Posey said. “Hopefully 10 years down the road they might be going here.”

The camp is just one of the many projects Miller is working on. He and former Heisman winner Troy Smith have plans to turn Urbana University’s campus into a prep school and follow the blueprint established at IMG Academy in Florida.

“I wanted to create something like [Ohio State], a brand that was always able to give back,” Miller said. “I actually wanted my own school to do the same thing on academics and sports.”

Miller said he and Smith don’t have a time table for the school but did say they’re aiming for sometime around the end of 2023 or the start of 2024.