ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

Small plane crash in Colorado kills 1, ignites wildfire

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35M0rj_0gj04bMN00

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A small plane crash in Colorado’s Lefthand Canyon area Sunday morning left one person dead and sparked a wildfire that prompted a brief evacuation.

According to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, the plane crashed at 9:41 a.m. local time, igniting a wildfire that scorched roughly one acre within the first hour, KDVR reported.

Boulder County sheriff Cmdr. Vinnie Montez told The Denver Gazette that it remained unclear early Sunday evening if the person killed in the crash had been on the plane or the ground.

By 11:42 a.m., the sheriff’s office issued an “all clear” for residents who had been evacuated from the towns of Ward and Gold Hill, KDVR reported.

In 2020, another wildfire, known as the Lefthand Canyon Fire, sparked in the area and burned a total of 460 acres, the TV station reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

4 dead in plane crash that ignited fire in Lefthand Canyon

Four people died in a plane crash in Lefthand Canyon that started a wildfire Sunday morning, the FAA website confirmed Monday morning. The Boulder County Sheriff's Office say they originally thought the aircraft was a single engine craft, but they got updated information from the FAA.According to the FAA website, one pilot and three passengers were on the plane, a Cessna P337, when it crashed in the 10000 block of Lefthand Canyon Drive. A 911 call about the crash was originally received by dispatchers at around 9:40 a.m.The crash ignited a wildfire that prompted an evacuation warning by Boulder County Sheriff's Office that...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Paddle boarder killed after being caught in powerful storm in Colorado

The body of a paddle boarder that drowned in Dillion Reservoir on Saturday has been recovered, according to a news release from the Summit County Sheriff's Office. "The incident occurred at approximately 2:00 p.m. Saturday, when the Summit County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call on Dillon Reservoir of a paddle boarder that had been blown off his paddleboard as a storm cell created a microburst over the lake," the release said.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
FOX31 Denver

6-year-old calls for help after mom passes out on fentanyl

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — Wheat Ridge officers responded to a call for help from a 6-year-old after her mother passed out from using fentanyl. The Wheat Ridge Police Department made two arrests on Saturday involving fentanyl. Officers said they respond to fentanyl calls often, but these two “had even more egregious elements” when a young child was involved.
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Boulder County, CO
Boulder County, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
Boulder County, CO
Accidents
State
Colorado State
City
Ward, CO
Local
Colorado Accidents
City
Boulder, CO
panhandlepost.com

Matthew Scott Baldwin (1989 - 2022)

Matthew Scott Baldwin, 32, passed away unexpectedly July 4, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. He was born November 16, 1989 in Sidney, NE to Melvin and Ann (Pankowski) Baldwin. He is survived by his parents, Melvin and Ann, his son, Samuel, his sisters and brother, Kelsey (Nathan) Rasmussen of Alliance, Taylor Baldwin of Denver and Jacob Baldwin of Alliance. He is also survived by his grandparents, Rod Baldwin and Edna Baldwin of Kimball, his nieces, Brylee, Jamisyn and Karsyn Rasmussen, his aunts, Kim Miller, Toni Pankowski, Becky(Cody)Cyr, Sonia Baldwin, Tonia Copeland, his uncles, Doug (Cathie) Pankowsi, John (Donelle) Pankowski,and numerous cousins. His grandparents, Irene and Joe Pankowski preceded him in death.
ALLIANCE, NE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
100K+
Followers
114K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy