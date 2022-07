ST. LOUIS – A man was shot in the leg Tuesday morning in the Baden neighborhood of north St. Louis. The shooting happened at about 10:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Howell Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim in an alley. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. It is unknown at this time how badly he is injured.

