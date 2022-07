SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Police are investigating an incident that resulted in the death of a pedestrian on Sunday. According to Savannah Police, the driver of a Toyota Highlander was traveling east on Staley Avenue from Montgomery Street when one of the front tires came off of the vehicle and struck a pedestrian who was walking on the sidewalk. Edith Fields, 67 was transported to Memorial Health where she later died of her injuries.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO