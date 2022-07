Good morning everyone. If you haven’t been living under a rock, you’d know that a heatwave was coming and it arrives today. For those living under a rock, enjoy the shade, rolly pollie bugs, and cool, clammy conditions. Next chance of rain will be Thursday as some severe storms may pop with the heat, but those storms do not represent a break in the heat; just a 1 day slight drop in humidity.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO