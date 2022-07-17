ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgewater, CO

Amazon delivery driver carjacked in Edgewater

By Nick Wills
 2 days ago

EDGEWATER, Colo. ( KDVR ) – (Update – 10:24 p.m. ) The Edgewater Police Department has released the identity of the carjacker as Stephen Clark, 43.

After running through a stop sign at West 26th avenue and Eaton Street, he crashed into three vehicles and fled on foot.

Officers responded to nearby neighbors’ reports of an individual acting suspiciously and going into backyards. Once police located Clark, he fled, but was quickly taken into custody and is currently in Jefferson County Jail.

A delivery driver was simply trying to do his job on Sunday when a 43-year-old man allegedly decided to carjack the van that the Amazon employee was working out of.

The Edgewater Police Department revealed that at roughly 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, a man believed to be a resident in Denver threatened an Amazon delivery driver who was working along the 1800 block of Depew Street.

The suspect in question threatened to shoot the Amazon driver before taking control of his delivery vehicle. The suspect then drove a quarter of a mile from the scene with the Amazon worker still in the van. At that point, the suspect reportedly let the delivery driver out of the vehicle.

According to Edgewater PD, he continued driving the stolen van before crashing it into three cars at the intersection of West 26th Avenue and Depew Street. The alleged carjacker then fled on foot but was quickly located and taken into custody.

The identity of the suspect is still not known at this time but FOX31 will bring you those details as soon as they are released. If you witnessed this crime, or have any information that could help in the ongoing case, please contact investigators with the Edgewater Police department.

